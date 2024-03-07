GL Homes' Sequoia and Cascade Models Win 2024 Superior Home Awards in Lee County

GL Homes' RiverCreek community in Florida has recently been spotlighted for its outstanding home designs, with its Sequoia and Cascade model homes receiving the 2024 Superior Home Awards from the Lee County Builder Industry Association's Parade of Homes. This prestigious recognition underscores the community's appeal to homebuyers seeking contemporary design and flexible living spaces. The Parade of Homes event allows visitors to explore the area's premier communities and model homes, highlighting the best in modern residential architecture.

Advertisment

Exemplary Model Homes

The Sequoia model, boasting 3,882 square feet of air-conditioned space, features five bedrooms, five baths, and a blend of dedicated living areas designed to offer comfort and style. Its gourmet kitchen and family room layout, overlooking the patio, provides stunning views and an ideal setting for entertaining. The Cascade model, on the other hand, impresses with 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, and 4,397 square feet of space. It features a two-story living room, a formal dining room, and a primary bedroom retreat with two private baths, highlighting the model's luxurious and thoughtful design.

RiverCreek's Community Appeal

Advertisment

RiverCreek offers a range of contemporary floorplan designs priced from the $600s to $800s, catering to diverse homeowner preferences. Each home is equipped with luxury standard features including elegant tile flooring, impact-resistant windows, and gourmet kitchens. The community's entrance sets a tone of modern elegance and nature, leading to amenities such as a grand clubhouse, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and more, ensuring a lifestyle that caters to all interests and ages.

Award-Winning Legacy

With over 45 years of experience and numerous industry awards, GL Homes has established itself as a leading luxury home builder in Florida and across the nation. The recognition of the Sequoia and Cascade models at the Lee County BIA Parade of Homes adds to the company's prestigious accolades, reinforcing its reputation for providing high-quality, contemporary homes designed for modern living. Interested buyers can visit the models daily at RiverCreek in Florida or find more information on GLHomes.com/RiverCreek.

As GL Homes continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the recognition at the Lee County Parade of Homes serves as a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The awards not only highlight the superior design and craftsmanship of the Sequoia and Cascade models but also reinforce RiverCreek's status as a premier community for homebuyers seeking luxury, comfort, and a vibrant lifestyle.