Gisele Bündchen Unveils New Wellness Routine Post-Divorce: Meditation, Nutrition, and Fitness

Gisele Bündchen, the Brazilian supermodel and former spouse of Tom Brady, recently shared insights into her revamped daily regimen following their 2022 divorce, highlighting meditation, nutrition, and rigorous fitness routines. In a detailed conversation with WSJ. Magazine, the 43-year-old mother of two outlines her commitments to self-care and maintaining a balanced schedule amidst shared custody of her children, Benjamin and Vivian.

Embracing a New Dawn

For Bündchen, every day begins at 5 a.m. with meditation, a practice she finds essential for her well-being. She also emphasizes the importance of a nutritious start, opting for lukewarm water with lemon and Celtic salt, followed by a series of stretches to kickstart her day. Her dedication to fitness is unwavering, with workouts scheduled six days a week, underlining her belief in the importance of self-care. "The most important thing for me every day is to put the oxygen mask on me first," Bündchen explains, signifying her approach to balancing personal health with the demands of motherhood and a demanding schedule.

Nutrition and Mindfulness at the Core

Bündchen's diet is meticulously planned, avoiding white sugar and favoring natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, and dates. Her upcoming cookbook, Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul, aims to share her philosophy of simple, nutritious meals designed for those with a tight schedule. Beyond her diet, Bündchen's outlook on life is deeply rooted in gratitude and positivity, a mindset she credits for her ability to navigate life's challenges with resilience and strength.

Strength from Adversity

Reflecting on her nearly three-decade-long modeling career, Bündchen recalls moments of adversity that shaped her. An incident in São Paulo at the age of 13, where she lost her wallet but decided to persevere, stands out as a testament to her resilience. These experiences, she notes, have not only built her character but also prepared her for the challenges ahead. Bündchen's story is one of transformation, illustrating how adversity can foster strength and personal growth.

In sharing her journey, Gisele Bündchen invites others to consider the power of self-care, nutrition, and mental wellness. Her routine, though rigorous, is a testament to her commitment to living a balanced and healthy life, offering inspiration to those navigating their paths through life's inevitable changes.