Girl Scouts of Central California South Unveil New Innovation Center in Oildale

CEO Russel "Ranger Russ" Statham of Girl Scouts of Central California South spoke on Thursday about the grand opening of an 8,000-square-foot Innovation Center on Mars Court near Meadows Field Airport. This significant development offers thousands of Girl Scouts in Kern County a novel space to foster exploration, build friendships, and enhance leadership skills.

The celebratory event, held on a rainy afternoon, saw the attendance of more than a hundred people, including local elected officials. This marked the culmination of years of planning, bringing to life a facility dedicated to empowering young girls in the area.

The Journey to Innovation

The idea for the Innovation Center was sparked by a desire to provide a dedicated space for Girl Scouts to engage in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities, leadership development, and community service. The project's planning and execution spanned several years, with significant contributions from community members, local businesses, and the Girl Scouts themselves. The center's location in Oildale was strategically chosen to be accessible to Girl Scouts throughout Kern County.

Features of the Innovation Center

The 8,000-square-foot facility boasts a variety of features designed to stimulate creativity, curiosity, and collaboration among its members. These include state-of-the-art STEM labs, creative arts spaces, and meeting rooms for leadership training and community projects. The center aims to be a hub for Girl Scouts to connect, learn, and grow together, providing them with the tools and opportunities to become leaders in their communities and beyond.

Implications for the Future

The opening of the Innovation Center represents a significant investment in the future of Girl Scouts in Central California South. By focusing on STEM and leadership, the center addresses critical areas for development in young women, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. Moreover, the center's establishment in Oildale serves as a testament to the community's commitment to supporting youth development and education.

As Girl Scouts of Central California South embark on this new chapter, the Innovation Center is poised to become a beacon of innovation, leadership, and community engagement. The benefits of this facility will undoubtedly ripple through the community, inspiring the next generation of female leaders to dream big and make a lasting impact.