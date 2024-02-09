Gen Z Redefines Weekends: The Rise of the 'Sober Curious' and Relaxation Culture

In a significant shift, Generation Z's weekend preferences are redefining the social and beverage landscape. Christina, a popular TikTok creator known as christinakdub, recently went viral for her video championing low-key weekends over partying. The video resonated with thousands of viewers who shared similar sentiments, reflecting a broader trend among young adults.

Advertisment

The Rise of the 'Sober Curious'

According to a 2018 study by Berenberg Research, Gen Z drinks 20% less per capita than millennials did in their late teens and early 20s. Furthermore, 64% of Gen Zers expect to drink less in their adult life than older generations. These statistics reveal a growing movement of 'sober curious' young adults who prioritize health, wellness, and self-care over alcohol consumption.

This shift is not going unnoticed by alcohol brands, which are struggling to cater to all their consumers. While 58% of consumers over the age of 65 prefer wine, younger generations are choosing not to drink or drink less due to health benefits, curiosity about other products, and stigma around older generations' drinking habits.

Advertisment

The Influence of Gen Z's Shopping Habits

Gen Z, also known as zoomers or Gen Zers, are reshaping the beverage landscape with their unique shopping habits and preferences. With a diverse background and $437 billion in spending power, this generation is known for their sense of thrift, savvy financial management, and prioritizing community and belonging.

When it comes to beverages, Gen Z is driving the non-alcoholic trend forward with an emphasis on health and wellness. They are more likely to host parties at home rather than socializing outside, and are drawn to unique packaging and transparency in ingredients. Moreover, they enjoy shopping online, using smartphones, and researching brands and retailers through social media.

Advertisment

The 'New Normal': Early Bedtimes and Relaxing Weekends

TikTok's influence extends beyond beverage preferences, as health and wellness content on the platform also promotes early bedtimes and relaxing weekends. Broader societal changes, such as the economy and the current state of the world, contribute to this trend.

Data from Sleep Number shows that the average bedtime has shifted from 10:19 last year to 10:09 this year. People of all ages are sleeping more, with younger adults in particular sleeping an average of 9:07 hours per day in 2022, up from 8:52 hours in 2003. Moreover, young adults are drinking and going out less, citing greater awareness of substance abuse and the cost of socializing as major factors.

Advertisment

As Gen Z continues to make waves in the social and beverage landscape, the role of innovation directors and product junkies is to figure out how legacy alcohol brands can entice the 'sober curious' and adapt to younger generations' preferences for relaxing weekends and healthier lifestyles.

In recent years, Gen Z's preferences for weekend activities have evolved significantly, with many choosing self-care and relaxation over socializing and partying. This shift is evident in the viral success of content creators like Christina, who promote low-key weekends, and in the growing popularity of non-alcoholic beverages. Gen Z's unique shopping habits, driven by a sense of thrift, community, and transparency, are reshaping the beverage industry.

As younger generations increasingly prioritize health and wellness, the concept of the 'new normal' includes earlier bedtimes and a focus on self-care. The influence of TikTok and broader societal changes have contributed to this trend, with young adults drinking and going out less frequently. To stay relevant, legacy alcohol brands must adapt to these changing preferences and find ways to appeal to the 'sober curious' Gen Z.