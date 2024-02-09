Gen Z and the Resurgence of Physical Books: A New Chapter in Literary Culture

In a world increasingly dominated by screens, Gen Z is making an unexpected move - they're picking up physical books. The trend, buoyed by celebrity endorsements and a renewed appreciation for analog experiences, has seen a surge in sales of printed books, particularly in the UK where 669 million copies were sold between November 2021 and 2022. Notably, 80% of these purchases can be attributed to Gen Z.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in Literary Culture

Model Kaia Gerber, daughter of the iconic Cindy Crawford, is among the Gen Z luminaries championing this shift. Her book club, Library Science, aims to not only share books but also foster a community of literature enthusiasts and provide a platform for emerging writers.

Gerber's initiative reflects a broader trend. Gen Z readers are not just consuming literature; they're engaging with it, discussing it, and integrating it into their identities. This engagement extends beyond the pages of the books themselves, with Gen Z readers showing a preference for libraries over coffee shops. In-person library visits have increased by 71%, suggesting a desire for shared physical spaces that facilitate deeper connections with literature and fellow readers.

Advertisment

The Reading Rainbow

Gen Z's literary tastes are as diverse as their generation. From literary fiction and memoirs to translated works and classics, there's no shortage of interest in the written word. This eclecticism is reflected in the books that popular culture figures are associated with, often exploring complex themes of girlhood, womanhood, and identity.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are among those leading this charge, frequently seen with books that spark conversation and reflection. Their influence has contributed to reading becoming a fashionable activity, a trend that extends to book-related merchandise such as tote bags and hats, endorsed by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski.

Advertisment

Beyond Performative Reading

Critics argue that this trend veers into 'performative reading,' where books become status symbols rather than sources of knowledge or pleasure. However, proponents like Hali Brown of Books on the Bedside view it positively, emphasizing the value of encouraging more people to read.

The rise of book-related content on platforms like TikTok further underscores Gen Z's interest in literature. This digital engagement with physical books points to a hybrid culture where analog and digital experiences coexist and enrich each other.

As Gen Z continues to reshape literary culture, one thing is clear: the physical book, far from being consigned to history, is finding new life in the hands of a generation that refuses to be defined by screens alone.

In an era marked by rapid technological change and digital saturation, Gen Z's embrace of physical books represents a surprising and refreshing twist. Whether driven by a desire for authentic experiences, a love of literature, or the influence of their favorite celebrities, this generation is writing a new chapter in the story of reading - one that celebrates the enduring power and appeal of the printed word.