en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Gemma Collins Shares Family Moments Amidst Wedding Postponement and Festive Celebrations

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:23 pm EST
Gemma Collins Shares Family Moments Amidst Wedding Postponement and Festive Celebrations

Reality star Gemma Collins has taken to Instagram to share a slice of her personal life, painting a warm picture of family moments and festive celebrations. The former ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star posted a photo featuring herself, her stepson Tristan, and her fiancé Rami Hawash, enjoying a hot tub at their Essex home. Dressed in black swimwear and sporting a festive red bow, Gemma is seen showering a kiss on Tristan’s cheek while Rami grins at the camera. The caption accompanying the photo eloquently reads, ‘Beautiful family time.’

Rekindling Love and Postponing Wedding

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash, who were previously engaged between 2013 and 2014, found love in each other’s arms once again and got engaged for the second time in 2021. However, the couple has decided to move their wedding to 2023, citing financial concerns. While Gemma has spent a significant part of her life in the public eye, she plans a private wedding, a low-key affair without the pressure of performance. The couple is also trying for a baby, adding another dimension to their bond.

Embracing Family and Friendship

Earlier, Gemma had posted another photo on Instagram, this time embracing Tristan. Her caption emphasized the importance of showing love to children. Despite her fame and public image, Gemma’s social media posts reveal a woman who values her family and cherishes every moment spent with them. Beyond her family, Gemma also celebrated Christmas with the Irish pop duo Jedward, her friends for many years. The trio spent time together in Gemma’s hot tub, sharing their joyous moments with fans on Instagram, and extending holiday greetings.

Jedward, known for their appearance on ‘The X Factor’ in 2009, have enjoyed success with their music albums and continue to maintain a close relationship with Gemma Collins. The pop duo often visits her in Essex, further reinforcing their bond. Despite their celebrity status, their friendship remains grounded, highlighting the human element amidst the glitz and glam of showbiz.

0
Lifestyle
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Peruvian Man Discovers Wife's Affair Through Google Maps, Leading to Divorce

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's End-Of-Year Vacation in St. Barts

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Top Seven Blankets for Unmatched Comfort and Durability

By BNN Correspondents

National Bloody Mary Day: Celebrating a Classic Cocktail at the Hi-Lo Diner

By BNN Correspondents

Real Housewives Star Dr. Nicole Martin Shares Her Pregnancy Journey on ...
@Lifestyle · 1 hour
Real Housewives Star Dr. Nicole Martin Shares Her Pregnancy Journey on ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals

By Israel Ojoko

Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals
Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors’ Tattoos on Character Portrayal

By BNN Correspondents

Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors' Tattoos on Character Portrayal
How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati

By Olalekan Adigun

How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati
The Coronation Quiche: 2023’s Unexpected Culinary Sensation Amid Global Developments

By BNN Correspondents

The Coronation Quiche: 2023's Unexpected Culinary Sensation Amid Global Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?
2 mins
Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
2 mins
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election Looming in 2024?
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
3 mins
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
4 mins
Ozempic: A Diabetes Drug in the Spotlight for Off-Label Weight Loss
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
4 mins
London Knights Triumph Over Sarnia Sting Amid Controversy - McCue Suspended
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
4 mins
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
4 mins
JD McDonagh's Absence from WWE Event Spotlights Travel Paperwork Challenges
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
4 mins
Frankie Montas's Pivotal Performance in Yankees-Blue Jays Showdown
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
4 mins
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app