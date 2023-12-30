Gemma Collins Shares Family Moments Amidst Wedding Postponement and Festive Celebrations

Reality star Gemma Collins has taken to Instagram to share a slice of her personal life, painting a warm picture of family moments and festive celebrations. The former ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star posted a photo featuring herself, her stepson Tristan, and her fiancé Rami Hawash, enjoying a hot tub at their Essex home. Dressed in black swimwear and sporting a festive red bow, Gemma is seen showering a kiss on Tristan’s cheek while Rami grins at the camera. The caption accompanying the photo eloquently reads, ‘Beautiful family time.’

Rekindling Love and Postponing Wedding

Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash, who were previously engaged between 2013 and 2014, found love in each other’s arms once again and got engaged for the second time in 2021. However, the couple has decided to move their wedding to 2023, citing financial concerns. While Gemma has spent a significant part of her life in the public eye, she plans a private wedding, a low-key affair without the pressure of performance. The couple is also trying for a baby, adding another dimension to their bond.

Embracing Family and Friendship

Earlier, Gemma had posted another photo on Instagram, this time embracing Tristan. Her caption emphasized the importance of showing love to children. Despite her fame and public image, Gemma’s social media posts reveal a woman who values her family and cherishes every moment spent with them. Beyond her family, Gemma also celebrated Christmas with the Irish pop duo Jedward, her friends for many years. The trio spent time together in Gemma’s hot tub, sharing their joyous moments with fans on Instagram, and extending holiday greetings.

Jedward, known for their appearance on ‘The X Factor’ in 2009, have enjoyed success with their music albums and continue to maintain a close relationship with Gemma Collins. The pop duo often visits her in Essex, further reinforcing their bond. Despite their celebrity status, their friendship remains grounded, highlighting the human element amidst the glitz and glam of showbiz.