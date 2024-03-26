Gemma Collins Sells 42H Bra on Depop for £20, Marking End of Five-Month Sale Saga

Gemma Collins, known for her role in The Only Way Is Essex, successfully sold her size 42H bra on Depop for £20, five months after initially listing it at a much higher price. Initially priced at £80, the bra's cost was repeatedly slashed due to lack of interest, finally attracting a buyer at the significantly reduced price. Collins, who has a mixed reputation on Depop, did not specify whether the bra had been worn, but confirmed it still had tags attached.

Price Reduction Journey

After purchasing the lacy white bra for £107, Collins attempted to sell it on Depop for £80, later reducing the price to £56 and then offering a 30% discount. Despite these efforts, the lingerie piece remained unsold, leading to a final price cut to £20 three weeks ago, which finally resulted in a sale. This saga highlights the challenges of selling personal items online, even for celebrities.

Depop Reviews: A Mixed Bag

Collins's Depop account, where she sells a variety of clothing items including dresses, tops, shoes, and bags, has received mixed reviews. Some buyers have complained about item conditions and lack of communication, while others praised Collins for her politeness and the quality of the products. This varied feedback underscores the unpredictable nature of online marketplaces.

Lavish Lifestyle Insights

In a related note, Collins recently revealed her penchant for luxury holidays, admitting to spending £100,000 in one week on a trip to Mykonos. Her candid disclosure about the costs associated with high-end vacations, including a £21,000 hotel stay, showcases the lavish lifestyle that some celebrities maintain. Collins's journey from a car saleswoman to a reality TV star and successful businesswoman continues to interest and inspire her followers.

The sale of Gemma Collins's bra on Depop, after a prolonged period and several price reductions, illustrates the complexities of celebrity-driven commerce and the public's fascination with celebrity lifestyles. Collins's experiences on Depop, coupled with her extravagant holiday spending, provide a glimpse into the realities of fame and the challenges of maintaining a certain lifestyle in the public eye.