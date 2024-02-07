G.E.M.: Geneva Perry's Mission to Empower Teen Girls

Geneva Perry, the executive director and founder of Riverside-based Great Encouragement Movement (G.E.M.), is harnessing the power of encouragement to empower teen girls in the Inland Empire and high desert regions. G.E.M. is an embodiment of Perry's mission to provide resources and programs that create supportive networks for young girls, enabling them to thrive.

G.E.M.: A Beacon of Empowerment

At the heart of G.E.M.'s work is a focus on social emotional learning, well-being, and empowerment. The organization has created programs such as the G.E.M. Gather Group and Thrive Connection, which have been instrumental in providing support for developing critical life skills, high school and college preparedness, and career readiness.

Each program is designed with the aim of addressing the holistic needs of teen girls, offering not just academic support but also emotional and social development opportunities. It is a testament to Perry's belief in the power of encouragement and the difference it can make in a young girl's life.

Extending the Reach with the Black Equity Fund Grant

In a recent development, G.E.M. has received a grant from the Black Equity Fund through the Inland Empire Community Foundation. This grant aids in extending their services to families in need, particularly in the Moreno Valley community, thus widening the reach of their impact.

Founded four years ago during the coronavirus pandemic, G.E.M. was Perry's response to the need for a support system for teen girls and their families. The organization has since evolved to cater to not just the girls but also their families and communities, providing resources ranging from food assistance to holiday gift exchanges for foster youth.

Parallel Stories of Empowerment

In a similar vein, the story of Saisha, a CAMFED ambassador, echoes the ethos of G.E.M. Overcoming poverty and the threat of child marriage, Saisha has become a leader and advocate for women's rights in her community, thanks to the support and empowerment from CAMFED. She now provides mentorship and financial aid to other girls in need, even directly funding the education for 11 orphans and vulnerable children.

Her story serves as a beacon of hope and motivation, not just for the girls she supports but for organizations like G.E.M. that work tirelessly to uplift and empower young women. It is a testament to the transformative power of education, community support, and most importantly, the spirit of encouragement.