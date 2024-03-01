Gelli de Belen, Patricia Tumulak, Sherilyn Reyes-Tan, Wilbert Lee Launch 'Si Manoy ang Ninong Ko' on GMA

On March 3, GMA Network is set to air its newest public service program, 'Si Manoy ang Ninong Ko,' featuring a unique ensemble of hosts: Gelli de Belen, Patricia Tumulak, Sherilyn Reyes-Tan, and 'neophyte' TV host Wilbert Lee, also known as Manoy. The show promises to deliver a fresh take on helping Filipino communities by providing long-term solutions to their problems.

Modern-Day Bayanihan

Wilbert Lee, a former businessman turned Agri Party-list Representative, emphasized the show's commitment to presenting inspiring real-life stories of Filipinos in need. More than just offering temporary relief, 'Si Manoy ang Ninong Ko' aims to evaluate and address the root causes of community issues, striving for sustainable development and empowerment. Lee hopes the program will inspire viewers to contribute to their own communities.

Deep Dive into Community Needs

The show's hosts, including De Belen, Tumulak, and Reyes-Tan, will visit various communities, listen to their concerns, and work on finding practical solutions. By focusing on the underlying problems, the team aspires to provide more than just immediate aid, targeting the enhancement of livelihood and sustainability. The personal experiences and lessons learned by the hosts themselves underline the reciprocal nature of their missions, emphasizing that helping others also enriches their own lives.

Empathy and Action

For its premiere episode, the program will feature the challenges of onion farmers in Pangasinan and volunteer sea guardians in Orani, Bataan. Through on-site visits and in-depth interviews, the hosts aim to shed light on the hardships these communities face, while also exploring viable solutions to improve their situations. The narrative underscores the importance of listening, understanding, and taking concrete steps to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

As 'Si Manoy ang Ninong Ko' prepares to make its debut, the anticipation grows not only among its hosts but also among the viewers. The program represents a hopeful venture into harnessing the power of television for social good, potentially setting a precedent for future public service shows. With its heartwarming premise and dedication to impactful storytelling, the show is poised to become a beacon of hope and change.