Gaslight Square: The Rise and Fall of St. Louis' Cultural Hotspot

Gaslight Square: A Forgotten Gem of St. Louis' Cultural History

Advertisment

Nestled in the heart of St. Louis, Gaslight Square was once a vibrant entertainment district that buzzed with live music, dancing, and food. Originally known as Greenwich Corners, the area was reborn after a tornado in 1959. With the opening of new night spots and attractions, Gaslight Square quickly became the go-to destination for artists, beatniks, and bohemians.

The Heyday of Gaslight Square

By the summer of 1960, Gaslight Square had earned its name and reputation as the place to be. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen officially renamed two blocks of Olive Street, and the area saw a surge in restaurants, taverns, nightclubs, and shops. Over 20 establishments catered to a diverse crowd of beats, preppies, adults, and tourists. Gaslight Square was the epicenter of St. Louis' cultural scene, a melting pot of creativity and expression.

Advertisment

The Decline and Disappearance of Gaslight Square

Despite its initial success, Gaslight Square's glory was short-lived. Rising rents forced out some of the original businesses, and the crowds drew crime. In 1964, a woman was tragically shot during a robbery, casting a shadow over the once-thriving district. Although the police declared Gaslight Square one of the safest sections of the city in 1965, the public remained unconvinced. As the old clubs closed, the Board of Aldermen abolished Gaslight Square in 1972, restoring the strip as part of Olive Street.

Today, the spirit of Gaslight Square lives on in the memories of those who experienced its magic. The once-popular Gaslight Tavern still stands, now known as the Lyle's Place bar. The historic building serves as a reminder of the area's rich cultural history and the impact it had on St. Louis' cultural landscape.

St. Louisans continue to celebrate Gaslight Square's legacy through events like the Gaslight Square Street Festival, which honors the district's contributions to music, art, and entertainment. As the city moves forward, the story of Gaslight Square remains an important part of its history—a testament to the power of creativity, resilience, and the enduring allure of a vibrant entertainment district.