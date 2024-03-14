Gary Searle's Journey: From South Africa to Toronto's Festival Tower Penthouse with Designer Philip Mitchell

Gary Searle was running his own business in South Africa when he made his first visit to Toronto to attend the International Aids Conference in 2006. When his partner suggested a move to Toronto in 2013, Mr. Searle had warm memories of Canada and the people he met. The compassion and lack of judgment was impressive. He decided to sell his business and his house to begin a new chapter in Toronto.

Advertisment

From Lawrence Park to Festival Tower

As they planned their move, Mr. Searle's partner suggested they purchase a condo, but Mr. Searle was unsure he would enjoy the lifestyle. An acquaintance in Toronto let them know that a century-old stone house in Lawrence Park had just come up for sale. The couple decided to buy the house and undertake a renovation, introducing Mr. Searle to the hazards of knob and tube wiring and other elements he'd never heard of before. "We just took that on," says Mr. Searle, who works in textiles and design. However, the idea of leaving the staid Lawrence Park neighbourhood for a condo close to his favourite haunts became more appealing over time.

Embracing the Downtown Buzz

Advertisment

"I've always liked the buzz of downtown," he says. Living north of the city, it was a trek to get to them. The couple learned upper penthouse 1 had come up for sale at the Festival Tower in the city's entertainment district, but the unit sold before they had a chance to buy it. Two years later, the same penthouse landed back on the market, and the couple purchased it in 2020. Part of the draw for Mr. Searle was that the residences of 80 John St. sit above the TIFF Lightbox, which is home to the Toronto International Film Festival. The 46th floor penthouse provided 11-foot high ceilings and a close-up view of the CN Tower through floor-to-ceiling glass.

Introducing a Designer's Touch

The 2,764 square foot unit reflected the taste of the young owner who favoured charcoal and aubergine walls and a large crystal chandelier. "It was quite opulent and flashy," Mr. Searle says. "Our style is a little more understated." Mr. Searle recalled visiting the condo of the late Sonja Bata, admiring her carefully curated collection of art and furniture in a very modern apartment. That was really an inspiration, he says. Mr. Searle had worked closely with Toronto-based interior designer Philip Mitchell over the years, so the couple brought him in to reconfigure the unit and create a backdrop to better suit their art collection, family heirlooms, and antiques. The layout with two plus one bedrooms and three bathrooms needed some subtle adjustments.

The transition from a traditional home in Lawrence Park to a modern penthouse in the heart of Toronto's entertainment district highlights Mr. Searle's adaptation to urban living. His journey from South Africa to Toronto encapsulates a story of change, embracing new environments, and the creation of a home that reflects personal style and history, enhanced by the expertise of a renowned interior designer.