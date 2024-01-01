en English
Garrett Popcorn Heiress, Hannah Chody Milburn, Flaunts Luxurious Lifestyle on Social Media

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Garrett Popcorn Heiress, Hannah Chody Milburn, Flaunts Luxurious Lifestyle on Social Media

Hannah Chody Milburn, the 31-year-old heiress to the multimillion-dollar food company Garrett Popcorn, has carved a niche for herself in the digital world. The Chicago-born socialite, who now divides her time between Austin, Texas, and New York City, uses platforms like TikTok and Instagram to display her opulent lifestyle. Garnering a significant online presence, her expensive fashion hauls, high-end beauty product reviews, and globetrotting escapades have caught the attention of 115,000 followers on TikTok and 24,000 on Instagram.

Brands, Luxury, and Lifestyle

The social media influencer has been noted for her extravagant purchases that include a pair of $980 Khaite leather boots, a $4,700 Chanel purse, and a Hermes Kelly 25 handbag that could fetch around $30,000 in resale. Her content, amassing 5.4 million likes across her TikTok videos, is a testament to her affluent lifestyle and the fascination it sparks amongst her followers.

Travel and Gastronomy

Milburn’s Instagram account offers a peek into her stays at five-star resorts and meals at top restaurants around the world. Her travels span across diverse destinations like Hong Kong, Denmark, France, Amsterdam, London, Switzerland, Greece, Thailand, South Africa, Hawaii, Italy, Mexico, and Utah.

From Riches to Riches

Milburn’s affluence is rooted in her family’s business. Her father, Lance Chody, acquired Garrett Popcorn in 2005 for an estimated $7 million. Under his stewardship, the brand grew from its initial four Chicago shops to 50 locations worldwide, bolstering its revenue to $50 million by 2022. Raised in a luxurious five-bedroom mansion in Chicago, Milburn graduated from the University of Southern California in 2015. Her professional journey includes a stint in finance, with a notable position at Goldman Sachs. In 2021, she became a part of the family business, joining Garrett Popcorn as the vice president of directional strategies, and was promoted in 2024.

Business Lifestyle
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

