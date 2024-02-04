Punch Bowl Social, the popular recreational hub located at 310 North Green Street in Fulton Market, is all set to host two grand events in the forthcoming weekend. The venue will raise the curtain with a vibrant celebration of "Galentine's" Day on Friday, February 9, and will follow it up with a high-octane Super Bowl watch event on Sunday, February 11.

Galentine's Day Party: A Celebration of Friendship

Known for its immersive social events, Punch Bowl Social will kick off the weekend with a lively Galentine's Day party on Friday, February 9, from 6:30 – 10 pm CST. The event features a game night, specialty cocktails worthy of Instagram fame, a live DJ, and a unique pop-up market that includes nail art, jewelry, and flash tattoos. Attendees, for a ticket priced at $15, will receive a friendship bracelet, heart-shaped sunglasses, and their choice of board games. The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the pink punch, cocktails, and karaoke, promising a fun-filled evening for friends to celebrate Galentine's Day.

Super Bowl Sunday: A Sports Extravaganza

Following the Galentine's Day celebration, the venue is all geared up for a Super Bowl watch event on Sunday, February 11. The events manager, Paige Gemein, and social team member, Julia Budd, made an appearance on WGN Weekend Morning News, shedding light on the details of these upcoming events.

Be a Part of the Excitement

Those interested in joining these exciting events can get more information by visiting Punch Bowl Social's website or by following their social media updates. As the weekend nears, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a spectacular blend of celebration, sports, and social connection at Punch Bowl Social.