FUNBOX Returns to Ontario Mills: Inflatable Fun Meets Charity Support

Get ready for the grand reopening of FUNBOX at Ontario Mills shopping and outlet mall, offering an inflatable adventure that promises fun for all ages. Co-owner announces the return, highlighting the partnership with Carousel Ranch, a nonprofit aimed at supporting children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.

Unparalleled Inflatable Experience

FUNBOX Ontario Mills is set to provide an unforgettable experience with its massive bounce houses, slides, obstacle courses, and interactive games. The return of fan-favorites such as the Mega Slide and the challenging inflatable obstacle course ensures that guests of all ages will find something to enjoy, making FUNBOX the perfect outdoor destination for families, friends, and thrill-seekers alike.

Supporting the Community

In addition to offering unparalleled fun, FUNBOX is committed to supporting the local community. A portion of the proceeds from the opening weekend will be donated to a local charity, furthering their mission to provide therapeutic and vocational support to children and young adults with special needs. Furthermore, the Bounce for Autism event during the first weekend of April will contribute a percentage of every ticket sold to raise funds and awareness for those with special needs.

Event Details and Admission

FUNBOX will be open for 12 weeks, from now through the summer season, with hours of operation and ticket prices detailed for both the opening weekend and regular days. This initiative not only offers a fun-filled outing for guests but also supports a vital cause, making every bounce count towards making a difference in the community.