Full-Body Deodorants: A New Trend Sweeping the Personal Care Industry

The full-body deodorant trend is sweeping the nation, as more individuals seek solutions for body odor management beyond the underarms. This surge in demand is associated with the return to office work and an increasing openness towards body odor discussions on social media.

Rising Demand for Whole-Body Deodorants

According to research by Unilever, 15% of Americans are seeking products to address body odor across the entire body, not just the underarms. Similarly, a survey conducted by Dove Men + Care revealed that a staggering 76% of men are open to trying a full-body deodorant.

Emergence of a New Market

This shift in consumer behavior has paved the way for a new market for full-body deodorants, with established brands like Dove, Secret, and Old Spice leading the way. Lumē, a brand created by Dr. Shannon Klingman, has seen remarkable success. The brand, which uses mandelic acid to combat odor, is generating annual sales exceeding $100 million.

Innovative Formats and Formulations

The success of these products has opened up a new frontier in the personal care market, with companies such as Akt London and Hume Supernatural introducing different forms of deodorants. These include balms and creams designed for precision application, offering consumers a broader choice in their odor combat strategies.

The growing consumer interest in this niche has caught the attention of retailers, who are now actively looking to stock these new all-body deodorant options. This shift in consumer behavior and the resulting market response signify a significant growth opportunity in the personal care industry.