From Urban Las Vegas to Virginia FFA State Reporter: Liberti Sell's Inspiring Journey

In a tale of transformation and self-discovery, Liberti Sell, an urban transplant to rural Virginia, journeyed from having no interest in agriculture to becoming the 2023-24 Virginia FFA state reporter. Sell's experiences with FFA not only helped her find her passion for agriculture, but also led to her involvement in various FFA activities and ultimately, her election as the first Rappahannock County FFA member to hold a state office.

Advertisment

From Urban Vegas to Rural Virginia: A Sister's Influence

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Liberti Sell never imagined herself becoming an advocate for agriculture. It wasn't until her family moved to Rappahannock County, Virginia, that her life took an unexpected turn. The catalyst for this change was her younger sister's purchase of a pig. "I never really knew what FFA was until my sister brought home a pig," Sell recalled. "I went to her shows, and I saw how much she loved it."

Discovering Passion and Growing Involvement

Advertisment

Intrigued by her sister's passion, Sell decided to join the Rappahannock County FFA, where she met advisor Michele Fincham. Under Fincham's guidance, Sell became increasingly involved in the FFA community. "Michele Fincham is the most amazing teacher and advisor I've ever had," Sell said. "She's always supported me and pushed me to be better."

Sell's involvement in FFA activities grew, and she found herself participating in events such as public speaking, horse judging, and livestock evaluation. Through these experiences, she discovered her passion for agriculture and the FFA community. "I never thought I would be interested in agriculture, but FFA showed me how much I love it," Sell stated.

Breaking Barriers and Encouraging Others

Advertisment

In 2023, Liberti Sell made history by becoming the first Rappahannock County FFA member to be elected as the Virginia FFA state reporter. Her election served as a testament to her dedication and passion for agriculture and the FFA community.

When asked about her advice for others in agriculture, Sell encouraged them to believe in their abilities and not sell themselves short. "Don't be afraid to take risks and try new things," she said. "You never know where your passion may lead you."

Sell's journey from urban Las Vegas to becoming the 2023-24 Virginia FFA state reporter showcases the power of self-discovery and the transformative impact of the FFA community. Her story serves as an inspiration for others to explore their passions and believe in their potential.

As the 2023-24 Virginia FFA state reporter, Sell will continue to advocate for agriculture and the FFA community, encouraging others to join her in their pursuit of passion and self-discovery.

Liberti Sell, a true testament to the power of transformation, continues to break barriers and inspire others in the world of agriculture and the FFA community.