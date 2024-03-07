From Suburban Life to Sustainable Farming: Rogers Family Opens Organic Market in Boones Creek

In an inspiring shift from suburban living to embracing regenerative agriculture, Jeff and Leslie Rogers have transformed a nearly 175-year-old property in Boones Creek into Faithful Fields Farms. This transition not only marks a significant lifestyle change for the Rogers family but also sets a new benchmark in local organic farming and community engagement. With the grand opening of their market slated for March 16, the Rogers are poised to offer a range of organic products, from lambs to chickens, directly to their community.

Advertisment

Embracing Regenerative Agriculture

The journey of the Rogers family into sustainable living began with a quest for a more meaningful way to raise their children. By purchasing and revitalizing an old farm, they have committed to regenerative farming practices that prioritize soil health, animal welfare, and ecological balance. This approach has allowed them to produce and sell hundreds of organic products, fostering a closer connection between consumers and the source of their food. Their farm not only serves as a source of organic produce but also as an educational hub where the community, especially children, can learn about sustainable farming practices first-hand.

Community Engagement and Education

One of the core missions of Faithful Fields Farms is to engage the local community in sustainable living practices. The Rogers have opened their farm to the public, encouraging visits from individuals and families interested in learning about organic farming, animal husbandry, and the importance of local food systems. With plans to host classes and allow children to participate in farm chores, they aim to demystify the farming process and inspire others to consider sustainable lifestyles. Their new market will not only sell their own products but also feature goods from other local organic producers, further strengthening the community's connection to its food sources.