From Single Mother to Feng Shui Master: Marites Allen's Inspiring Journey

In the bustling metropolis of Manila, a woman's journey from humble beginnings to becoming a respected feng shui master serves as a testament to resilience and the power of embracing change. Marites Allen, a single mother of three and former project manager for an Australian company, has spent over two decades studying and practicing the ancient Chinese art of geomancy.

A Dance with Destiny

Born into a large family, Allen worked part-time during college to support herself. After her annulment, she found herself a single mother, grappling with the challenges of raising three children alone. But Allen refused to let adversity define her. She decided to start anew in Manila, where she eventually became a project manager for an Australian company based in Cebu.

It was during this time that Allen discovered feng shui, surrounded by enthusiasts who recognized the potential benefits of its principles. Intrigued, she began applying these teachings to her own life and found solace in the balance they brought.

The Art of Harmony

Feng shui, a practice grounded in the belief that energy, or "chi," flows through one's surroundings, seeks to harness this force for positive outcomes. The five elements – fire, earth, metal, water, and wood – each correspond to a particular color and play a vital role in creating harmony within a space.

"Feng shui is a part of everyone's life, whether they believe in it or not," Allen explains. "It's about understanding the energy around us and learning how to work with it to achieve balance and prosperity."

The Wood Dragon Year

As the world welcomes the Year of the Wood Dragon, Allen emphasizes the significance of transformation and growth. This period, she believes, presents an opportunity to let go of the old and nurture new dreams.

Allen recently shared her insights on home renovations to attract prosperity during a two-day talk organized by Wilcon Depot, the Philippines' leading home improvement and construction supply retailer. She highlighted three major transformations: changing flooring, investing in luck enhancers, and embracing positive energy.

For those born in the year of the rat, monkey, and rooster, Allen foresees an exciting year ahead. However, individuals born in the year of the ox, snake, and dog may face challenges, making it essential for them to harness the power of feng shui to overcome obstacles.

Today, Allen continues to share her wisdom as a respected feng shui master and founder of Frigga, an auspicious lifestyle brand that incorporates luck enhancers into its designs. Her journey serves as a reminder that change, when embraced with courage and resilience, can lead to profound growth and prosperity.

In the ever-shifting dance of life, Allen's story stands as a testament to the transformative power of feng shui and the human spirit. As she empowers others to create harmony in their surroundings, Allen's impact resonates far beyond the realm of geomancy, inspiring countless individuals to embrace change and unlock their full potential.