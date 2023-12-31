From Roommates to Mountain-Top Brides: The Adventurous Wedding of Crystal and Alicia Blakely

Unveiling an extraordinary tale of love and adventure, Crystal and Alicia Blakely, dance majors from Dean College, transformed their passion for nature into an unforgettable wedding ceremony atop a Vermont mountain. The first seeds of their relationship were sown in 2013 when they were assigned as freshman roommates. Their shared interests in hiking and outdoor adventures became the bedrock of a friendship that gradually evolved into a romantic bond.

From Dance Majors to Healthcare Professionals

Throughout their college years, the two best friends found themselves drawn to each other, not just as confidants, but as lovers. Their romantic relationship officially began during their senior year. Post-graduation, they embarked on their careers in the hustle and bustle of New York City. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a significant career shift for both of them, and they transitioned into healthcare professions.

Connecting on the Long Trail

In 2021, the couple undertook a 273-mile hike on Vermont’s iconic Long Trail. The journey, replete with physical challenges and breathtaking vistas, further solidified their bond. Their engagement followed suit in November 2022, amidst the stunning natural beauty of Acadia National Park.

A Mountain-Top Wedding

Embodying their love for adventure, Crystal and Alicia decided to take the road less traveled for their wedding. Dressed in full-length wedding gowns, they ascended Camel’s Hump in Vermont to exchange their vows on September 30. Their ascent was met with enthusiastic cheers from fellow hikers, amplifying the magic of their unique ceremony. Celebrations ensued with champagne at the peak, followed by a reception with loved ones at the base of the mountain.

Today, Crystal and Alicia Blakely are strong advocates for intimate, adventurous weddings. They believe that such ceremonies foster an exceptional bond between couples, just like it did for them. Their story is a testament to the joy of embracing shared passions and the beauty of an unconventional path in love and marriage.