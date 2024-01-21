From Renter to Homeowner: Rohit Bedi's Journey in Ancoats, Manchester

For Rohit Bedi, a 37-year-old creative textile designer from Nottingham, the idyllic charm of Ancoats, Manchester now holds the key to his heart. Once a renter who appreciated the flexibility and low upfront costs, his life took a significant turn in late 2023. A shift in mindset spurred him to invest in a home he could call his own, leading him on an exciting journey of house hunting that culminated in the purchase of his first property.

From South Manchester to Ancoats

Bedi's quest for a home began in September 2023. Initially, South Manchester and Salford Quays were in his sights. However, Ancoats, with its close proximity to the city center, promising development prospects, and the serene presence of New Islington Marina, emerged as the ultimate choice. His preference for a new-build property, void of the need for immediate renovation, further cemented his decision. He desired an effortless move-in and sought to avoid complications associated with being in a housing chain.

A New Chapter at The Gateway

The two-bedroom apartment in The Gateway development caught Bedi's attention. This wasn't just about the bricks and mortar, but the sense of community that came with it. The quality of the development and incentives such as a 5% deposit contribution scheme and a furniture starter pack further sweetened the deal. The £300,000 apartment, which he moved into in December 2023, was more than just a property—it was a place to build his future.

Home Sweet Home

The apartment is a cozy retreat with an open plan living space. Being southwest-facing, it basks in abundant natural light, adding to its allure. While Bedi has plans to personalize his space in the future, he currently relishes the contemporary and timeless aesthetic of his new abode, a testament to his journey from being a renter to becoming a proud homeowner in Ancoats, Manchester.