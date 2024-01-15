en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

From Political Departures to Culinary Accolades: A Week in Review

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
From Political Departures to Culinary Accolades: A Week in Review

In a significant political shakeup, Milind Deora, a key figure linked with Rahul Gandhi, has stepped away from the political stage. This move marks a notable moment in the departure of the ‘dynasts,’ politicians closely tied to Gandhi’s political legacy.

Global Acclaim for Indian Cuisine

Indian cuisine has once again captured the global spotlight with seven dishes hailed as the ‘best in the world.’ Among these, the versatile Indian breakfast staple, ‘Chilla,’ shines with ten delightful variations to start the day right. This acclaim is a testament to the international appeal of Indian culinary traditions.

Engineering Marvels and Natural Beauty

From the realm of infrastructure, the world’s most beautiful sea bridges serve as testament to human ingenuity and the scenic allure of our planet. These engineering marvels, set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes, are a sight to behold.

Prohibited Pets and Laws in India

In animal-related news, numerous species are designated as illegal to keep as pets in India. This prohibition balances public safety, animal welfare, and ecological considerations to ensure harmony in our shared habitats.

Quotations and Life Lessons

For those in search of inspiration, quotes from Swami Vivekananda offer an invigorating dose of motivation. Additionally, nine essential life lessons children learn from their parents shed light on the profound influences of familial bonds. Parents, too, can benefit from advice on unlearning certain habits to strengthen relationships with their children.

Decoding ‘The Alchemist’

Literature enthusiasts can delve into a concise explanation of Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist,’ distilled into ten insightful sentences. This simplification aims to demystify the popular novel and reveal its core themes in an accessible manner.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Reception

From the world of glitz and glamour, a peek into Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s reception unveils the fashion choices of celebrities at this high-profile event. The array of styles on display reflects the eclectic mix of personal aesthetics and prevailing trends.

Animals in Indian History

Lastly, a historical exploration uncovers the ten most famous animals in Indian history. Highlighting their roles and stories offers a unique perspective on the past, underscoring the indelible imprint of these creatures on the tapestry of Indian history.

0
India Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Vibrant Celebrations of Tusu and Lohri Festivals in Ranchi Reflect Unity and Cultural Richness
In the heart of Ranchi, the festive spirit was palpable as the city reveled in the vibrant celebrations of the Tusu and Lohri festivals. The city was adorned with colorful decorations, people donned traditional attire, and the air was filled with the aroma of festive delicacies. The Tusu festival, renowned for its significance in women’s
Vibrant Celebrations of Tusu and Lohri Festivals in Ranchi Reflect Unity and Cultural Richness
Jamshedpur Carnival: A Unique Platform for Learning about the Indian Army
4 mins ago
Jamshedpur Carnival: A Unique Platform for Learning about the Indian Army
Gullak Season 4: Heightened Anticipation for the Return of the Beloved Indian Series
4 mins ago
Gullak Season 4: Heightened Anticipation for the Return of the Beloved Indian Series
Bird Injuries During Uttarayan Festival: Ahmedabad Trust Steps Up to Aid Recovery
3 mins ago
Bird Injuries During Uttarayan Festival: Ahmedabad Trust Steps Up to Aid Recovery
Belagavi: A Tapestry of Valor, Culture, and Controversies
3 mins ago
Belagavi: A Tapestry of Valor, Culture, and Controversies
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
4 mins ago
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
1 min
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
2 mins
Nikki Haley Sidesteps Gender Identity Question in Virtual Town Hall
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
3 mins
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
3 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
3 mins
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
4 mins
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
6 mins
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
6 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
6 mins
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
37 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
40 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
44 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
7 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app