From Pizza Delivery to Empire: The Love Story and Success of Red Tomato Pies

In the heart of Williams Lake, a small town with a big heart for pizza, Jason Akeson and Amber Exley embarked on a culinary journey that would transform their lives and the local food scene. This couple's story is not just about creating pizzas; it's a saga of love, determination, and community. It all began with a simple pizza delivery to Amber's doorstep, a moment that would eventually lead them down the path of entrepreneurship, partnership, and success.

The Birth of a Pizza Empire

After reconnecting years after high school, Jason, originally a biochemistry student, and Amber, who was working at a wholesale club, decided to take a leap into the world of pizza. Their initial venture into the pizza industry started with Canadian 2 For 1 Pizza. However, their ambition didn't stop there. Moving to Golden, BC, they opened a location, and then expanded to Cranbrook, setting the stage for what was to become a pizza empire. After selling their Canadian 2 For 1 locations and taking a short hiatus, the couple returned to Williams Lake, where they launched Red Tomato Pies in 2010. With a focus on quality over quantity, they modernized their space, incorporated new technology, and built a menu driven by customer feedback. This formula proved successful, allowing them to expand to eight locations, with plans to open three more in the Okanagan.

A Recipe for Success

The secret ingredient to Jason and Amber's success was not just in the sauce but in their partnership. Working together as a couple and business partners presented its challenges, but they found harmony in their roles. Their dedication to their craft and to each other has been a cornerstone of their success. Red Tomato Pies isn't just a business; it's a testament to their shared vision and commitment. The couple's focus on community feedback and their willingness to adapt and innovate have made Red Tomato Pies a beloved brand across British Columbia. Their journey from a single pizza delivery to a thriving franchise is a story of ambition, love, and the power of listening to the community.

More Than Just Pizza

Jason and Amber's story goes beyond entrepreneurship; it's a narrative about building a life together through the highs and lows of business. They have faced the usual challenges of running a franchise, from long hours to financial risks, but their partnership has been their greatest strength. Their son, Solomon, born amidst their pizza empire's rise, symbolizes the family's growth parallel to their business. Red Tomato Pies stands as a monument to their hard work, embodying the essence of family, quality, and community. As they look to the future, their plans for expansion into the Okanagan are not just about opening new locations but about spreading the warmth and connection that their pizzas have come to represent.

Jason and Amber Akeson's journey from a simple pizza delivery to the creation of Red Tomato Pies encapsulates the essence of entrepreneurial spirit. Their story is a blend of passion, perseverance, and partnership, illustrating that success in the business world often requires more than just a good product—it demands heart. Through their focus on quality, innovation, and community engagement, they have not only built a successful business but also cultivated a brand that resonates with people's lives. As they continue to expand, their story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere, proving that with the right mix of ingredients, any dream is achievable.