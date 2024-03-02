From Nightclub to Worship: Presence Church Breathes New Life into Stoke's Historic Telephone Buildings

In an inspiring transformation, Presence Church has recently taken over the historic Telephone Buildings in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, marking a significant shift from its previous incarnations as a bustling nightclub and bar. Founded by Luke and Lauren Baldwin in April last year, the church has seen rapid growth, expanding from a modest group to a vibrant congregation of around 100 members in just a few months.

Reviving Community Spaces

The Telephone Buildings, once known for their lively nightlife as Fat Cats and later the Werkroom, have found a new purpose under Presence Church's five-year lease. With a seating capacity of 140 in the main area and additional space for 100 in the upstairs cafe, the church is embracing its role as a community hub. Luke Baldwin, the church leader, emphasizes their commitment to healing and modern worship, aspiring to continue their growth and serve the city's needs.

A Vision Turned Reality

The idea of Presence Church was a divine inspiration for Lauren Baldwin, who felt called to establish a church that was open to all, regardless of nationality or background. The church's journey from its humble beginnings at the YMCA in Hanley to the spacious Telephone Buildings is a testament to their vision and dedication. Their story is further enriched by the landlord's approach, offering them the building, which has allowed them to expand and welcome more people into their congregation.

Community Impact and Future Plans

Presence Church is not just a place for worship but a beacon of hope for the community. With plans to open the cafe to the public and create a dedicated youth area, the church aims to address issues such as addiction and mental health, offering support and healing. The transformation of the Telephone Buildings into a church has been met with enthusiasm from volunteers and visitors alike, who see it as a positive influence in Stoke-on-Trent. As the church continues to grow, it stands as a symbol of renewal and hope, showcasing how spaces can be repurposed to serve and uplift the community.