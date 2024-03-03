From Mommy Blogger to Political Reporter: Jessica Reed Kraus's Unlikely Journey to Covering Trump, RFK Jr.

Amid the global pandemic, Jessica Reed Kraus, previously known for her celebrity gossip and conspiracy theory writings, transformed her career trajectory. With her husband, Mike, the couple had initially turned to renting a small space behind their Californian home to financially support their family. Yet, the high-profile Depp v. Heard trial became a pivotal moment for Kraus, leading her to a unique position within political journalism, covering the campaigns of Donald Trump and RFK Jr. with unparalleled access.

A Shift in Focus

Kraus's journey from a mommy blogger to a political reporter is nothing short of remarkable. Her platform, House Inhabit, initially served as an outlet for her interests in celebrity gossip and conspiracy theories. However, the attention garnered from her coverage of the Depp v. Heard trial signaled a turning point. Kraus soon found herself with the opportunity to cover political campaigns, a stark departure from her previous work. This shift not only highlights her adaptability but also her ability to penetrate spaces typically reserved for seasoned political journalists.

Unusual Access to Political Figures

What sets Kraus apart in the political reporting arena is her unprecedented access to high-profile political figures, including Donald Trump and RFK Jr. Her unique perspective and approach to reporting have allowed her to gain insights and share stories that often go unreported by traditional media outlets. This access has not only elevated her platform but has also provided her audience with a fresh perspective on political campaigns and the personalities behind them.

Implications and Future Directions

The evolution of Jessica Reed Kraus's career from a mommy blogger to a respected political reporter underscores a broader trend of individuals leveraging personal platforms to break into traditional journalism spaces. Her success challenges the norms of political reporting and suggests a possible future where access and insight are not solely determined by one's background in journalism. As Kraus continues to cover the campaigns of Trump and RFK Jr., her work will undoubtedly shape the dialogue around political coverage and the potential for new voices to emerge in the field.