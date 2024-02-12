From Media Mogul to Mushroom Maverick: Charlotte Cruze's Reinvention in the Wellness Industry

Charlotte Cruze, a former media professional, has taken the wellness industry by storm with her innovative company Alice. The brand specializes in functional mushroom chocolates, offering products like Nightcap, Brainstorm, and Happy Ending.

From Media to Mushrooms: Charlotte Cruze's Career Pivot

Before her venture into the food industry, Cruze had an impressive career in media. She worked for esteemed organizations such as Refinery29, InsideHook, and the Today show at NBC. However, the pandemic served as a catalyst for change, prompting Cruze to explore new horizons.

A Master's Degree and a New Beginning

Determined to make a difference in the food industry, Cruze pursued a master's degree in Food Studies at New York University. Post-graduation, she held roles at Quinn and TBH, gaining invaluable experience and insights into the world of food and wellness.

The Birth of Alice: Functional Mushroom Chocolates

In 2021, Cruze and her co-founder Lindsay Goodstein launched Alice. The company focuses on making mushrooms accessible in the wellness industry by incorporating them into delicious chocolate products. Alice currently offers two popular products, Nightcap and Brainstorm, and recently released a limited-edition lingerie collection with Fleur du Mal.

Cruze's story is a testament to the power of reinvention and the pursuit of passion. As she continues to revolutionize the wellness industry with Alice, her journey serves as an inspiration for others considering a career transition.

Charlotte Cruze's story was recently featured in Hillary Kerr's podcast series, Second Life, which highlights successful women who have made significant career transitions. Cruze's determination and innovative spirit have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the wellness industry, proving that a change in career can lead to remarkable success.