Japan

From ‘Maguro Man’ to ‘Fantastic Beasts’: Callum Turner’s Journey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
From ‘Maguro Man’ to ‘Fantastic Beasts’: Callum Turner’s Journey

Actor Callum Turner, recognized for his role in the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,’ unveiled his rigorous dieting experience during his early modelling career in a recent interview. To meet the stringent demands of casting directors, Turner was prompted to reduce his waistline by six inches, leading him to adopt an extreme diet primarily consisting of raw fish. This dietary regime earned him the epithet ‘Maguro man’ or ‘tuna man’ during his modelling stint in Japan.

The ‘Maguro Man’ and His Diet

Despite the severe challenge, Turner managed to adhere to the rigorous diet, crediting his success to what he described as a ‘militant’ mindset. Consuming six slices of raw fish for lunch, his diet was marked by Spartan austerity. Yet, the nickname ‘Maguro man’ he received in Japan is a testament to his commitment to meet the demands of his profession.

Transition from Modelling to Acting

While Turner appreciated the travel opportunities associated with his modelling career, he did not envision a long-term future in the industry. The transition from modelling to acting was punctuated by difficulty in securing roles, which Turner attributed more to his modelling background than his working-class upbringing. Juggling multiple jobs, including working in shops and a bar, Turner strived to make ends meet while pursuing his passion for acting.

Perseverance Pays Off

Turner’s persistence in navigating the challenging transition from modelling to acting eventually bore fruit. Today, he is a recognized face in the entertainment industry, known for his roles in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise and other notable performances. His journey from the ‘Maguro man’ to a successful actor is a powerful narrative of dedication, resilience, and the uncompromising pursuit of one’s dreams.

Japan Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

