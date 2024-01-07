From iPhone Addiction to Embracing a Minimalist Flip Phone: A Personal Journey

Our society’s entanglement with technology, specifically smartphones, has reached an alarming degree. As I discovered, my daily interaction with my iPhone 15 averaged over 100 times, with an overall usage exceeding five hours. This realization sparked a period of self-reflection, leading to a dramatic decision – trading my feature-rich iPhone for an Orbic Journey, a basic flip phone with minimal features and a user experience far removed from today’s norm.

Adapting to the ‘Dumbphone’

Transitioning to a ‘dumbphone’ was not without its challenges. The initial inconvenience of setting up devices and managing online accounts was daunting. However, the value derived from this shift was far greater than the initial discomfort. The Orbic Journey facilitated deeper human connections, a stark contrast to the superficial, screen-focused interactions typical of smartphones.

The Awakening of a Richer Social Interaction

The use of a basic phone led to richer social interactions. Unshackled from the chains of endless notifications and the allure of social media feeds, I found more time for reading and quality engagements with family. I had broken free from the seductive grip of my iPhone, opting instead for a more controlled, mindful usage.

Experts’ View on Screen Time Reduction

My experience mirrors the research of experts like Matthew Buman, who have studied strategies to reduce screen time. Tech critics have long encouraged regulatory measures to combat the addictive nature of smartphones, underscoring the need for individual and societal interventions. My journey with the Orbic Journey was a personal experiment, a test of willpower against the irresistible pull of modern technology.

Returning to iPhone: A Mindful Approach

As I plan my return to the iPhone, I carry with me a newfound understanding of my relationship with technology. I aim to establish a dedicated spot at home for my smartphone, limiting its accessibility and promoting a healthier, more mindful approach to its use. Far from being a rejection of technology, this experiment has been a lesson in balance, demonstrating that sometimes, less is indeed more.