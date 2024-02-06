From Housekeeper to Aspiring Musician: Mary's Inspiring Transition

In a riveting turn of events, Mary, the former housekeeper for Ghanaian highlife/Afrobeats artist Kuami Eugene, has transitioned into a music career, eliciting considerable public attention. The shift in her professional trajectory occurred after her departure from Eugene's employ, a move shrouded in controversy and speculation.

Mary's Departure and Revelations

Mary disclosed that her dismissal was prompted by returning late from an errand, a circumstance that severely displeased the musician. Further illuminating her time in Eugene's household, she revealed she was paid a monthly salary of Ghc400. In addition, she shared harrowing accounts of experiencing fainting spells due to inadequate nourishment.

Public Reaction and Response from Kuami Eugene

The revelations have stirred mixed reactions from the public, eliciting sympathy, skepticism, and a myriad of emotions in between. The artist himself has responded to these claims, further fuelling the discourse surrounding the matter.

Mary's Musical Aspirations

Despite the challenging circumstances of her past, Mary's pursuit of music has now taken center stage. Her metamorphosis from a domestic worker to an aspiring musician is capturing public interest and admiration. As she embarks on this new journey, her story continues to unravel, sparking curiosity and anticipation for what lies ahead in her musical career.