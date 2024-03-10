From Friendship to Forever: Vietnamese-Belgian Couple's 14-Year Journey to Love

When Lan Phuong, a Vietnamese transplant in Singapore, first met Belgian Gregory Ducat in 2009, it sparked the beginning of a 14-year journey from friendship to true love. Despite initial reservations and the challenges of long-distance, their story culminated in a romantic proposal on Bruges' love bridge in March 2023, leading to weddings in Singapore and Vietnam.

Unlikely Beginnings

Phuong and Ducat's story began in Singapore, where both were working in 2009. Despite moving to different countries for work, Ducat made an effort to keep in touch with Phuong, marking birthdays and holidays with messages. Their friendship endured over the years, with Ducat occasionally visiting Phuong. However, Phuong's initial reluctance towards a long-distance relationship and her preference for a partner from her cultural background kept their relationship platonic.

A Turning Point

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 marked a turning point in their relationship. Ducat's industry was hit hard, and Phuong's consistent support during these challenging times brought them closer. In 2022, after Phuong's visit to Spain where Ducat flew in to meet her, Phuong began to see Ducat in a new light. Moved by his unwavering patience and affection, Phuong opened her heart to the possibility of a romantic relationship. Shortly after, they became a couple, proving that true love can overcome even the most daunting obstacles.

Love Knows No Distance

Despite the geographical distance, Ducat and Phuong worked hard to maintain their relationship, meeting every few months. Ducat's visit to Vietnam to meet Phuong's family showcased his commitment, learning Vietnamese customs and preparing Vietnamese dishes for Phuong. Their journey from friends to lovers reached a beautiful milestone with Ducat's proposal in Belgium, followed by their weddings in Singapore and Vietnam, celebrated with an outpouring of love and memories from their 14-year journey.

Their story is a testament to the power of patience, understanding, and the belief that love, no matter how long it takes to blossom, is always worth the wait. As they embark on this new chapter together, their tale continues to inspire those who believe in the enduring strength of love across borders and time zones.