en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

From Freezing to Toasty: A Woman’s Journey to Find a Heating Solution

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
From Freezing to Toasty: A Woman’s Journey to Find a Heating Solution

Where there’s a chill, there’s a way. That’s the lesson learned by Sarah Bee, a Christchurch resident who found herself grappling with a plummeting home temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit due to faulty heat pumps. Her journey for a warmer solution led her to the Bonaire 2000W Electric Panel Heaters with Wi-Fi, a decision she now wishes she had made much earlier.

The Quest for Warmth

It all began with a chilling incident. Sarah had left her electric blanket on all day, a hazard that gave her a scare and drove her to seek an alternative. She and her trusty canine companion, Scooby, visited Bunnings and purchased not one, but two Bonaire 2000W Electric Panel Heaters. One was installed in her bedroom, a bulwark against the icy morning air, and the other was kept mobile, a constant companion in her home renovation process.

Heating Up with Technology

The heaters were not just any ordinary heaters. They came with Wi-Fi functionality and could be tamed and controlled via an app. This allowed Sarah to adjust temperatures, schedule heating times, and monitor the heaters remotely, ensuring they were off when not needed. The installation process was simpler than she had anticipated, taking less than 20 minutes.

The Warmth of Satisfaction

The convenience and warmth these heaters provided sparked an immediate sense of regret in Sarah. Had she known about these heaters earlier, she would have saved herself a lot of shivering. One viewer, a new parent, praised the heater for its affordability and efficiency, particularly for continuous use with a newborn at home.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in the False Creek neighborhood of Vancouver, innovation is turning waste into warmth. The largest contributor to the area’s renewable energy sources is sewage heat. The sewage heat recovery system operates at efficiencies of over 300, providing a constant and renewable energy source. Heat pumps cool the warm sewage and concentrate the heat to produce scalding hot water, which is distributed to the district’s buildings. A construction project is currently underway to expand the heat pump capacity from 3 megawatts to over 9 megawatts.

While some are finding innovative ways to heat their homes, California is considering adopting heat standards for indoor workers. The proposed standards, set to be voted on in March by the California Occupational Safety and Standards Board, would require businesses to keep worksites below 87 degrees Fahrenheit, provide water breaks and cooling measures, and observe workers for signs of heat illness. This could potentially influence changes for the rest of the country, reflecting the sheer size of California’s workforce.

0
Lifestyle
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
1 min ago
Teenage Darts Sensation Celebrated with Special Kebab Wrap in Hometown
In a small kebab shop in Warrington, a unique celebration unfolds for 16-year-old Luke Littler, also known as ‘The Nuke.’ Sihad, a school friend and part-time worker at the Hot Spot takeaway, has introduced a special doner wrap to commemorate Luke’s astonishing journey to the World Darts Championship final. The wrap, aptly named ‘Luke the
Teenage Darts Sensation Celebrated with Special Kebab Wrap in Hometown
Smalls Sliders: Revolutionizing the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry with 'Cans' and Seasonal Campaigns
5 mins ago
Smalls Sliders: Revolutionizing the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry with 'Cans' and Seasonal Campaigns
Blinc Cosmetics Unveils Revolutionary Single-Swipe Eyeshadow Sticks
9 mins ago
Blinc Cosmetics Unveils Revolutionary Single-Swipe Eyeshadow Sticks
Dylan Mulvaney and Urban Decay: A Partnership for Inclusivity Amid Controversy
1 min ago
Dylan Mulvaney and Urban Decay: A Partnership for Inclusivity Amid Controversy
Treading on Winter: The Top 7 Athletic Shoes for Winter Workouts
3 mins ago
Treading on Winter: The Top 7 Athletic Shoes for Winter Workouts
Beyond Retro and Converse Join Forces: A Sustainable Sneaker Collaboration
4 mins ago
Beyond Retro and Converse Join Forces: A Sustainable Sneaker Collaboration
Latest Headlines
World News
Yale Researchers Identify Nav1.7 as Potential Drug Target for Osteoarthritis Treatment
52 seconds
Yale Researchers Identify Nav1.7 as Potential Drug Target for Osteoarthritis Treatment
Teenage Darts Sensation Celebrated with Special Kebab Wrap in Hometown
1 min
Teenage Darts Sensation Celebrated with Special Kebab Wrap in Hometown
2023 Fantasy Football Season: When Expectations Meet Reality
1 min
2023 Fantasy Football Season: When Expectations Meet Reality
Chamblee Defends Commercial Breaks, McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf
1 min
Chamblee Defends Commercial Breaks, McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf
Aston Villa's New Club Crest Sparks Controversy
1 min
Aston Villa's New Club Crest Sparks Controversy
Doha 2024: Qatar Prepares to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships
1 min
Doha 2024: Qatar Prepares to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships
Mexican Army to Remodel Kukulcán Baseball Park: A New Era for the Home of Yucatan Lions
2 mins
Mexican Army to Remodel Kukulcán Baseball Park: A New Era for the Home of Yucatan Lions
Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024
2 mins
Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024
Ohio Primaries Gear Up: Certification Deadline for Ballots and Petitions Reached
2 mins
Ohio Primaries Gear Up: Certification Deadline for Ballots and Petitions Reached
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
17 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
25 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app