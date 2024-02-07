From Emmerdale to Thailand: Kelli Hollis' New Venture and Gemma Oaten's TV Return

Former 'Emmerdale' actress, Kelli Hollis, has taken a dramatic turn from the British television screen to the vibrant scene of Pattaya, Thailand. Best known for her role as Ali Spencer on the popular soap opera, Hollis now runs a cannabis bar named La Choza Pratumnak, alongside her partner, Martin. This venture comes after Thailand's legalization of cannabis for personal use in 2022.

From Emmerdale to Expatriation

Hollis's departure from 'Emmerdale' and the UK in 2015 marked a significant turning point in her life. The decision to relocate was not without its challenges. Despite the distance from her family, including her two grown-up children and a grandson, Hollis has found contentment in her new surroundings. The actress-turned-entrepreneur expressed her adoration for Thailand's laid-back culture and positive mentality that has positively impacted her.

Cannabis: From Teenage Rebellion to Business Venture

Hollis's cannabis journey started during her rebellious teenage years in Leeds. Today, she uses her past experiences and newfound knowledge to run her cannabis bar. An advocate of cannabis use, she promotes its use in edibles, emphasizing its potential to aid rest and alleviate aches. Her new lifestyle starkly contrasts with her life in the UK, reflecting her adaptive nature and entrepreneurial spirit.

An Emmerdale Reunion on the Horizon?

As Hollis embraces her new life, her on-screen sister from 'Emmerdale,' Gemma Oaten, prepares for a television return. Oaten, who played Rachel Breckle, has announced her comeback on the BBC daytime soap 'Doctors,' 13 years after her first TV role on the same show. With the diverging paths of these two former colleagues, it indeed provides a fascinating narrative of life post-'Emmerdale'.