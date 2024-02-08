From Emmerdale to Eden: Kelli Hollis' Journey to a Thai Weed Bar

Kelli Hollis, a name synonymous with the British soap opera 'Emmerdale,' has turned a new leaf. Trading the cobbled streets of Yorkshire for the tropical serenity of Thailand, she now runs her own 'weed bar.' A far cry from her acting days, yet Hollis wouldn't have it any other way.

From Emmerdale to Eden

In the heart of Thailand, nestled amidst lush greenery and vibrant culture, Kelli Hollis has found her Eden. Far removed from the hustle and bustle of UK's television industry, she savors the tranquility that this Southeast Asian paradise offers.

Hollis, who once brought to life the character of Libby in 'Emmerdale,' now dons the hat of an entrepreneur. Her 'weed bar' is a haven for those seeking solace in the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. Despite not being a fan of the feeling of being stoned herself, Hollis has grown fond of edibles, promoting their use for relaxation and pain relief.

A Life Lived in the Present

Now approaching 50, Hollis embraces a carefree attitude towards life. She cherishes the opportunities that have come her way and acknowledges her good fortune in seizing them.

However, this shift in lifestyle wasn't devoid of challenges. Leaving behind her homeland meant distancing herself from her adult children and grandson. Yet, influenced by personal experiences of loss and the unpredictability of life, Hollis chooses to live in the present.

"I miss them terribly," she admits, "but I've made my peace with it."

Reminiscing the Emmerdale Days

Reflecting on her accidental foray into acting, Hollis shares fond memories of her time on the set of 'Emmerdale.' Particularly memorable is the camaraderie she shared with the 'Spencer gang.'

One anecdote stands out - the conception of her child during filming. The cast and crew playfully suggested naming the baby Emma or Dale, a testament to the close-knit family they had become.

Recalling her first encounter with Daisy Campbell, then a six-year-old missing her front teeth, Hollis can't help but smile. "Those were some truly special moments," she reminisces.

As the sun sets on another day in her Thai sanctuary, Kelli Hollis looks back at her journey with contentment. From the cobblestone streets of Emmerdale to the tropical paradise of Thailand, she has embraced change and found peace in the unpredictability of life.

With no plans to return to the UK, Hollis continues to write her story, one chapter at a time, in her newfound home. And as she does so, she leaves behind a trail of inspiration, proving that it's never too late to reinvent oneself and find happiness in unexpected places.