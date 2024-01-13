From Edinburgh to Isle of Skye: Ema Shortel’s Tranquil Transition

For many, the allure of city life with its fast pace and endless opportunities is irresistible. For others, like Ema Shortel, the call of nature and serenity is much stronger. A former beauty therapist from Edinburgh, Ema traded the city’s hustle for the tranquility of the Isle of Skye, a decision she has never regretted.

From City Life to Island Paradise

In 2020, Ema and her partner, Frazer, made the bold move to the island. They bought a property and embarked on a challenging journey of building a holiday-let cabin, named ‘Cuillin View Cabin.’ Despite the initial hurdles and difficulties, the couple persevered, driven by their dream of a slower-paced life surrounded by panoramic mountain views, crisp air, and an array of wildlife.

A New Life Under the Skye

Today, Ema is not just a resident of the island but an integral part of its community. She manages social media for a local cafe, runs a successful photography business, and documents her life on TikTok under the handle earth.to.ema. Her content, which beautifully showcases the island’s stunning natural beauty, has garnered a considerable following.

For anyone visiting the island, Ema recommends boat trips from Elgol Pier. These trips offer guaranteed sightings of seals and often dolphins, providing a unique opportunity to witness the island’s rich marine life.

Isle of Skye: A Home Like No Other

While Ema occasionally misses the conveniences of city life, like coffee shops and vegan restaurants, she has no desire to return. The island has provided her with a supportive community through social media and a peaceful environment that she relishes. The tranquility and beauty of the Isle of Skye have become her new home, a slice of paradise she wouldn’t trade for anything.