Former Law Enforcement Officer Launches Art School 'That's Clever!' in Pocatello

In the heart of Pocatello, a new beacon of creativity has emerged from an unexpected source. Tarl Lambson, a former law enforcement officer with a rich tapestry of experience in security, technology, and law enforcement, alongside his wife Debbie, has inaugurated an art school named That's Clever! The initiative, born out of Tarl's lifelong passion for art and a desire to contribute to his community, aims to offer comprehensive art education and foster opportunities for artistic expression within the local populace. This venture marks a significant career pivot for Lambson, blending his background in animation, technology, and law enforcement into a unique educational offering.

From Badge to Brush

Tarl Lambson's journey to opening That's Clever! is a narrative of unexpected transitions. Initially embarking on a career path in animation after studying at Brigham Young University, Tarl discovered the precarious nature of the field, with its reliance on contract-based work not aligning with his vision of a stable career. This realization steered him towards a more conventional path of public service, first as a police officer and subsequently in roles within IT and as an analyst for the FBI. Despite the shift in his professional life, Tarl never strayed from his artistic pursuits, continually honing his skills in caricatures, comic books, character design, digital art, and animation.

A Vision for Community Artistry

That's Clever! is more than just an art school; it represents Tarl and Debbie Lambson's commitment to igniting a passion for art within their community. The school's curriculum is designed to be accessible and engaging for students of all ages and skill levels, offering courses in a wide array of artistic disciplines. Notably, the school also hosts date nights twice a month, providing a unique opportunity for couples to explore their creativity together. Tarl Lambson's philosophy that "anyone can learn art if they are open to it and willing to learn" serves as the cornerstone of the school's mission, encouraging a broad demographic to explore the world of art.

Art Education as a Catalyst for Change

The establishment of That's Clever! in Pocatello is a testament to the transformative power of art education. By providing a platform for artistic exploration and expression, Tarl and Debbie Lambson are fostering a vibrant cultural ecosystem within their community. Beyond the technical skills imparted through the school's courses, the initiative is poised to cultivate creativity, critical thinking, and a sense of camaraderie among its participants. This leap from a career in law enforcement and technology to founding an art school underscores a broader narrative: the capacity for reinvention and the impact of pursuing one's passions on both an individual and community level.