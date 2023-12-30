en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
HongKong

From Airline Captain to Sailor: A Family’s Pandemic-Inspired Voyage

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:58 am EST
From Airline Captain to Sailor: A Family’s Pandemic-Inspired Voyage

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeroen D’Rozario, a former captain with Cathay Dragon airline, and his wife Lisa Terauchi made a dramatic shift in their lives. After the airline shuttered, leading to thousands of layoffs including D’Rozario’s, they sold their home, purchased a secondhand monohull boat, and took to the high seas. The couple, both hailing from the Netherlands, embarked on their sailing journey in June 2021, seeking not only to avoid the pandemic but also to experience a distinct lifestyle.

Sailing Through Europe

Starting in France, the family’s voyage took them to Spain, Portugal, and Sardinia, and they wintered in Sicily before setting course for Greece. Their travels, spanning over a year, were briefly interrupted due to an engine failure. However, this did not dampen their spirits. Approximately 85% of their time was spent either anchored or docked at a marina, providing them with ample opportunity to explore the numerous European towns they visited.

Education and Lifestyle on the High Seas

The couple’s children received their education on board the 52-foot Swedish-built boat. Lisa liaised with a U.K. school for assignments and report cards, making homeschooling a viable option. This focused teaching method proved less time-consuming than traditional school, requiring just a few hours each day. This new lifestyle also drastically reduced their living costs, as they no longer had rent, electricity, or water bills. They relied on a water maker for their drinking water needs and utilized wind and solar energy to power their floating home.

Adapting to Life at Sea

The family’s diet also evolved to adapt to their new lifestyle, as they began to incorporate local foods and non-perishable items due to the limited availability of fresh vegetables in the small coastal towns they visited. Despite initial worries about potential loneliness and the challenge of staying active on board, they grew to appreciate the tranquility of the sea. Even facing three-meter swells that led to seasickness but no damage to their boat, they learned to adjust their activities according to the weather. The family’s experience on the ocean taught them valuable lessons in sustainability and adaptability, key skills in navigating the new realities imposed by the pandemic and job loss.

In a poignant footnote, the family’s voyage recalls the life of the late Kate Laird, a passionate sailor who, despite being diagnosed with cancer, lived her life to the fullest, sailing around the globe and homeschooling her children on their boat. Her book, ‘Homeschool Teacher,’ found popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing inspiration and guidance for families navigating homeschooling in these challenging times.

0
HongKong Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teenager Arrested in Hong Kong for Throwing Objects from High-Rise Building

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cantopop Icon Anita Mui's Passing Marks End of an Era in Hong Kong's Show Business

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Schools Criticized for Handling of National Anthem and Security Education

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong in Flux: A City Navigating Transformative Changes

By Bijay Laxmi

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Ascends Under Sonia Cheng's Leadership ...
@HongKong · 16 hours
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Ascends Under Sonia Cheng's Leadership ...
heart comment 0
McDonald’s Hong Kong Announces Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

By Israel Ojoko

McDonald's Hong Kong Announces Price Hike Amid Rising Costs
Consul General Urges Hong Kong to Lift Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Consul General Urges Hong Kong to Lift Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
18 seconds
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
2 mins
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
3 mins
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
3 mins
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
3 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles
3 mins
Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles
USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit
3 mins
USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit
China Media Group Forges Strategic Partnerships to Drive Rural Rejuvenation
3 mins
China Media Group Forges Strategic Partnerships to Drive Rural Rejuvenation
Channel Islands Rife with Developments: Housing Projects, Royal Honors, and More
3 mins
Channel Islands Rife with Developments: Housing Projects, Royal Honors, and More
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
1 hour
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
4 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app