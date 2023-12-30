From Airline Captain to Sailor: A Family’s Pandemic-Inspired Voyage

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeroen D’Rozario, a former captain with Cathay Dragon airline, and his wife Lisa Terauchi made a dramatic shift in their lives. After the airline shuttered, leading to thousands of layoffs including D’Rozario’s, they sold their home, purchased a secondhand monohull boat, and took to the high seas. The couple, both hailing from the Netherlands, embarked on their sailing journey in June 2021, seeking not only to avoid the pandemic but also to experience a distinct lifestyle.

Sailing Through Europe

Starting in France, the family’s voyage took them to Spain, Portugal, and Sardinia, and they wintered in Sicily before setting course for Greece. Their travels, spanning over a year, were briefly interrupted due to an engine failure. However, this did not dampen their spirits. Approximately 85% of their time was spent either anchored or docked at a marina, providing them with ample opportunity to explore the numerous European towns they visited.

Education and Lifestyle on the High Seas

The couple’s children received their education on board the 52-foot Swedish-built boat. Lisa liaised with a U.K. school for assignments and report cards, making homeschooling a viable option. This focused teaching method proved less time-consuming than traditional school, requiring just a few hours each day. This new lifestyle also drastically reduced their living costs, as they no longer had rent, electricity, or water bills. They relied on a water maker for their drinking water needs and utilized wind and solar energy to power their floating home.

Adapting to Life at Sea

The family’s diet also evolved to adapt to their new lifestyle, as they began to incorporate local foods and non-perishable items due to the limited availability of fresh vegetables in the small coastal towns they visited. Despite initial worries about potential loneliness and the challenge of staying active on board, they grew to appreciate the tranquility of the sea. Even facing three-meter swells that led to seasickness but no damage to their boat, they learned to adjust their activities according to the weather. The family’s experience on the ocean taught them valuable lessons in sustainability and adaptability, key skills in navigating the new realities imposed by the pandemic and job loss.

In a poignant footnote, the family’s voyage recalls the life of the late Kate Laird, a passionate sailor who, despite being diagnosed with cancer, lived her life to the fullest, sailing around the globe and homeschooling her children on their boat. Her book, ‘Homeschool Teacher,’ found popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing inspiration and guidance for families navigating homeschooling in these challenging times.