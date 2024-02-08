Frank Adams Jewelers Unveils New Flagship Store in Colonie, NY

In the heart of Colonie, New York, a century-old legacy unveiled a new chapter. On Thursday, Frank Adams Jewelers, an enduring family-owned business, inaugurated their latest flagship store on Wolf Road, a testament to their unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and customer service.

A Legacy Doubled in Space, Not in Years

Frank Adams Jewelers, a name synonymous with quality and trust, has expanded its footprint with a new store that is twice the size of its former location in Stuyvesant Plaza. This expansion is not just about physical space; it's about creating an environment that fosters a more personalized shopping experience.

The new store, nestled comfortably at 144 Wolf Road, boasts an impressive 7,500 square feet of retail space. It houses an extensive inventory of fine jewelry, a dedicated Rolex boutique, and a bridal salon, all thoughtfully designed to cater to the discerning tastes of its clientele.

One of the standout features of the new store is the viewing room. Here, customers can observe the intricate art of watchmaking, as the store's skilled artisan meticulously crafts and repairs timepieces. This transparent approach underscores Frank Adams Jewelers' commitment to authenticity and craftsmanship, values that have been at the core of their business for over a century.

Beyond Business: A Commitment to the Community

The new flagship store is more than just a retail space. It's a hub for community engagement. With an outdoor patio and courtyard, Frank Adams Jewelers plans to host curated events and fundraisers, further solidifying their ties with the local community.

Kimberly Adams-Russell, the president of Frank Adams Jewelers, emphasized this commitment in her speech at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Our new store is not just about selling jewelry," she said. "It's about providing a space where our customers can feel valued, heard, and appreciated."

The opening event was attended by business leaders, state and local officials, and members of the community who have supported Frank Adams Jewelers over the years. The ceremony was a celebration of a legacy that has stood the test of time, and a promise of continued dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and customer service.

As the clock tower outside the new store chimes, echoing through the bustling streets of Colonie, it serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Frank Adams Jewelers. A legacy that, much like the precision timepieces they sell, continues to tick, adapt, and endure.