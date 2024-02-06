Fox Brothers Barbecue Returns to Roots with New Brookhaven Location

In a nostalgic return to their roots, the Fox Brothers - Jonathan and Justin, along with Beau Nolen, have opened a new location of their much-loved Fox Brothers Barbecue in Brookhaven. This is where the trio first embarked on their culinary journey, over two decades ago, captivating the community with their backyard barbecues.

A New Haven in Brookhaven

The fresh establishment, positioned at 4058 Peachtree Road Northeast, is already enticing food lovers with its smoked meats and sandwiches. The interior is as compelling as the menu, with a dining room capable of accommodating up to 70 guests. In true barbecue spirit, the Fox Brothers Barbecue operates from Tuesday to Sunday, until each carefully smoked piece of meat is claimed.

From Backyard Bashes to Barbecue Empire

For the Fox Brothers and Beau Nolen, their venture into the realm of barbecue began as a simple passion for grilling and serving their creations to friends and family. These backyard barbecues not only ignited their love for the craft, but also garnered attention from the local community. Now, after more than two decades, their passion has evolved into a thriving business, with the new Brookhaven location standing testament to their journey from backyard enthusiasts to barbecue business magnates.

Culinary Ties and Community Love

The trio's return to Brookhaven, where their gastronomic journey began, is a testament to their enduring connection to the community. Their commitment to quality and authenticity, coupled with their love for serving others, has earned them a special place in the hearts of barbecue aficionados. With this new location, they aim to continue their tradition of serving mouth-watering barbecue, while also giving back to the community that sparked their culinary dreams.