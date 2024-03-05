Foundation House Ministries Marks Decade of Impact, Plans Expansion at Anniversary Banquet

Foundation House Ministries is gearing up to celebrate a significant milestone with a banquet on Tuesday, March 19th, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church, located at 4001 Georgetown Road NW, Cleveland. Under the leadership of Executive Director Suzanne Burns, the ministry commemorates a decade of dedicated service to mothers emerging from crisis situations. Since its inception in 2014, Foundation House Ministries has stood as the sole maternity home within a 150-mile radius, offering a beacon of hope for women in need.

Decade of Service: A Journey of Compassion and Empowerment

Over the past ten years, Foundation House Ministries has not only provided shelter but has also extended comprehensive support encompassing financial, physical, and emotional aspects to pregnant women and mothers with infants battling addiction, homelessness, and trauma. The upcoming banquet not only serves as a celebration of the ministry's decade-long impact but also as a platform for Suzanne Burns to make an exclusive surprise announcement, hinting at promising developments for the future of the organization. The event promises to be an evening of gratitude, reflection, and anticipation for what lies ahead.

Transforming Lives: From Crisis to Stability

Foundation House Ministries' remarkable journey is highlighted by its success in transforming the lives of over 120 mothers through residential programs and providing non-residential support services to more than 600 mothers. Beyond offering immediate shelter, the ministry focuses on the holistic development of its clients, emphasizing education, job training, and life skills workshops to pave the way for stable, independent living. With a staggering 89% of its clients battling former drug addiction and 85% coming from backgrounds of chronic poverty, the ministry's efforts to break the cycle of generational poverty are both critical and commendable.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Horizons

As Foundation House Ministries looks to the future, its primary goal is to expand traditional housing opportunities and to introduce long-term residential support for mothers with toddlers. This initiative reflects the ministry's commitment to not only addressing immediate needs but also ensuring sustained support for its clients as they navigate the challenges of motherhood and independence. For those inspired to support this noble cause, opportunities to purchase banquet tickets, make donations, or volunteer are available through their website. With tickets priced at $45 per person and $320 for a table sponsorship, the community is encouraged to come together and contribute to the ministry's enduring legacy of support and empowerment.

The anniversary banquet not only marks a decade of unwavering dedication and service by Foundation House Ministries but also signifies a hopeful stride towards future endeavors aimed at broadening the scope of support for mothers and their children in crisis. As the ministry embarks on its next chapter, the collective support from the community and the impact of its programs hold the promise of transforming more lives and fostering a cycle of positive change.