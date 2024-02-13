Found Market: A Vintage and Handcrafted Extravaganza Returns to Kitsap County Fairgrounds

The anticipation is palpable as the Found Market prepares to make its grand return to the Kitsap County Fairgrounds on February 23-24. This vibrant event, a celebration of all things vintage, antique, and handcrafted, promises a treasure trove of unique finds and an immersive shopping experience for visitors.

A Curated Collection of Local Artistry

Organized by Josephine's Mercantile and Valley Vintage Market, the Found Market is a meticulously curated showcase of local artisans and their creations. Each booth is a testament to the talent and passion of Kitsap County's craftsmen, offering a diverse selection of handmade goods and unique finds. From vintage clothing to antique furniture, and handcrafted jewelry to pottery, there's something for everyone at this enchanting market.

Watch Craftsmanship Come to Life

One of the most captivating aspects of the Found Market is the opportunity to watch craftsmanship in action. Visitors can engage with the artisans, learn about their processes, and even witness live demonstrations. This year, a live belt-making station will be featured, offering a fascinating glimpse into the world of leatherwork.

Discover New Local Businesses

The Found Market is not just a platform for established artists; it's also a launchpad for new local businesses. This year, TBD Pottery, a budding pottery studio, will be among the vendors showcasing their work. It's an excellent opportunity for attendees to discover fresh talent and support the local community.

The market will open its doors on February 23 from 3-8 pm and continue on February 24 from 10 am-4 pm. Tickets will be available at the door, with an early bird special of $10 for those who arrive early on the first day. So mark your calendars, and join us at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds for a weekend of discovery and delight at the Found Market.

