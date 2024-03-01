Fort Worth Cheers as Instagram Saves Beloved Chip'd Hot Cookie Nachos from Closure

Main Storyline: T-shirt hanging up in local small business Chip'd Hot Cookie Nachos on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Allie DeSimone/Staff Writer) An Instagram post may have saved a local small business from shutting its doors after less than a year. Chip'd Hot Cookie Nachos is a local, family-owned dessert shop where customers can come in and order hot cookies smothered in sauces and loaded with a variety of toppings, bringing a unique and yummy idea to a sweet treat.

Community Rallies Behind Chip'd

The shop's owner, Kaity Draper, asked the Chip'd Instagram following to help out her sweet shop in a last-ditch effort to save her store. "We did reach out to the community and say, 'Hey, look, we don't want to have to close the doors, but we can't stay in business.' We would have days where we wouldn't have one customer," Draper said. Draper said she has struggled to keep the business running since August, a mere four months after opening.

The Chip'd owners tried everything: marketing, promotions, deals, new flavors, changes to store hours and happy hours. Nothing seemed to work. But Draper said the store was "super crazy busy" after she posted on Instagram. Support from all around Fort Worth flowed in faster than hot fudge. "It's been just an amazing outpouring from the community," Draper said after seeing people come through the doors within hours.

Local Support Floods In

Local businesses shared the Chip'd post on their own social media accounts. In the comment section, people were tagging their friends and even trying to book the Chip'd food truck. "We've had to be here nonstop and everyone's working extra hours, but it's been amazing. We couldn't be prouder to be part of this community," Draper said.

