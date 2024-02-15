Fort Morgan Library's East Entrance Closure: A February of Renewal and Exciting Events

As the gentle hum of day-to-day life continues in Fort Morgan, a small but significant change is on the horizon at the heart of this community. From February 15th to the 20th, the Fort Morgan Public Library/Museum will embark on a journey of transformation and renewal, with its east entrance temporarily closing its doors to the public for a concrete replacement project. Fear not, for the library's vibrant life will continue uninterrupted through its west entrance on Main Street, ensuring that the flow of knowledge and culture remains unbroken.

Advertisment

Renovations and Revelations

In the spirit of improvement and adaptation, the closure of the east entrance marks more than just a physical renovation; it signifies the library's commitment to providing a safe, accessible, and welcoming space for all its visitors. While the concrete dries and takes shape, forming the new gateway to countless worlds held within books and artifacts, the library ensures that its mission to enlighten and entertain goes on. This dedication to service and accessibility is a testament to the library's role as a cornerstone of the Fort Morgan community.

A February to Remember

Advertisment

Amidst the backdrop of renovation, the library and museum are not merely places of quiet study and reflection; they are vibrant hubs of activity and discovery. On February 16th, from 4:30 to 6:30 PM, the library will transform into a playground of mysteries and challenges with the Teen Night Out Truth or Dare Scavenger Hunt. This event promises an evening of adventure and connection, requiring registration to weave a fabric of shared experiences and laughter among the youth of Fort Morgan.

Not to be outdone, the Fort Morgan Museum invites guests to step back in time to the opulence and elegance of the Gilded Age with a tea event on March 1st, from 2:30 to 4:00 PM. Registration is required for this immersive experience, offering a taste of history and the luxury of a bygone era, served with the grace and charm that only the museum can provide.

Exploring Beyond the Horizon

The Gene Doty Senior Center is not content to simply watch the world go by. On February 22nd, it will spearhead an expedition to the Forney Museum of Transportation in Denver, inviting seniors to embark on a day trip that promises to be both educational and exhilarating. For a modest fee of $18, with registration required by February 21st, this journey offers a glimpse into the marvels of transportation history, celebrating human ingenuity and the spirit of exploration. It’s a vivid reminder that learning and discovery are not confined to the young or to the walls of a library; they are lifelong pursuits that know no bounds.

In conclusion, the temporary closure of the east entrance of the Fort Morgan Public Library/Museum heralds a period of growth and enhancement, ensuring that the facilities continue to serve their community effectively. Meanwhile, the array of events scheduled for February and March - from the Teen Night Out to the Gilded Age Tea, and the senior trip to the Forney Museum of Transportation - underscores the institution's role not just as a keeper of knowledge, but as a vibrant, dynamic participant in the cultural and social life of Fort Morgan. This blend of preservation and progress, of history and community, is what truly makes Fort Morgan a place of endless discovery.