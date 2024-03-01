Former York County Teacher and Photographer Larry Lee McGraw Passes Away at 84

Larry Lee McGraw, an esteemed former teacher in the York County Schools and a passionate photographer, has passed away at the age of 84 in Williamsburg, Virginia. His death on Thursday, February 29, 2024, marks the end of a life dedicated to education, art, and community involvement.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy

Born to Walter and Opal McGraw, Larry Lee McGraw's journey through life was marked by his commitment to teaching and his love for photography. After serving in the Army, McGraw pursued higher education at Beckley College and Morris Harvey College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts.

His passion for knowledge and sharing it led him to a rewarding career in teaching with the York County Schools, impacting countless students over the years. Beyond the classroom, Larry found joy and expression in photography, working both as a hobbyist and professionally for Sam's Camera and McGraw Photography.

Advertisment

Remembering Larry

Larry's life was not just defined by his professional achievements but also by the deep connections he forged with those around him. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly A. McGraw and Suzanne M. McGraw, who remember him as a loving father. His legacy also lives on through the friendships he cherished, notably with Bill and Carole Evans, Gerald Abraham, and Sam and Selena Elkins, who have been credited for their years of friendship. A graveside service to honor Larry's life and contributions will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Williamsburg Memorial Park.

A Call to Honor His Memory

In lieu of traditional floral tributes, Larry's family has requested donations to Faith in Action or a charity of the donor's choice, reflecting his spirit of giving and support for the community. This gesture serves as a testament to Larry's belief in the power of collective support and kindness, principles he lived by and encouraged in others.

Larry Lee McGraw's departure leaves behind a legacy of education, art, and community service. As we reflect on his life, we are reminded of the indelible mark he has left on the hearts of those who knew him and the communities he served. His memory lives on not only through his family and friends but also through the countless students he inspired and the beautiful photographs that capture moments of our world through his eyes.