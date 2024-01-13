en English
Lifestyle

Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
In an intimate ceremony, enveloped by the serenity of Hawke’s Bay, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and her partner Clarke Gayford pledged their lives to each other. The private wedding ceremony, held at the picturesque Craggy Range vineyard, was a testament to their decade-long companionship.

A Love Affair Steeped in History

The couple’s journey, which began in 2014, is a narrative of love, resilience, and shared dreams. They weathered numerous storms together, including a canceled wedding due to the pandemic and Ardern’s high-pressure role as the Prime Minister. Their engagement in May 2019 was a monumental chapter in their lives, with the long-awaited wedding being the culmination of their love story.

Wedding Amidst the Vineyards

The private ceremony was a blend of elegance and simplicity. The guest list, limited to close relatives, friends, and a few former colleagues, spoke volumes of the couple’s preference for a low-profile affair. Ardern, radiant in a custom-made gown by New Zealand fashion designer Juliette Hogan, and Gayford, dapper in his black suit, exchanged vows under the warm Hawke’s Bay sun. Their five-year-old daughter, Neve, donning a dress made from her grandmother’s wedding dress fabric, walked down the aisle with Gayford, adding a touch of sentimentality to the occasion.

From Public Service to Private Joy

Ardern’s departure from politics in January 2023 was marked by a public promise to finally marry Gayford—a promise she has delightfully fulfilled. Post-resignation, Ardern has kept a low profile on political matters, focusing on roles at Harvard University and working against online extremism. The couple’s wedding marked a shift from the public eye to private joy, a much-deserved celebration for the power couple.

Finally, the release of their first official wedding photographs offers a rare glimpse into the couple’s special day. The images, brimming with joy and intimacy, are a testament to their enduring love and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Lifestyle New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

