Former NZ PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot: A Glimpse into their Intimate Ceremony

In a candid display of love and joy, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the picturesque Craggy Range Winery in Hawke’s Bay. The couple, who had been anticipating the special day for nearly a decade, shared their first official wedding photos, inviting the global community to participate in their celebration.

Wedding Amidst the Pandemic

The nuptial, initially planned for 2022, was postponed due to stringent Covid-19 restrictions imposed by Ardern’s government. The couple adapted to the changing times, choosing a small, private ceremony in North Island, about 310km north of Wellington. Such adaptability is emblematic of Ardern’s leadership style, which resonated globally during major events like the Christchurch terrorist attack, the White Island volcano eruption, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Celebration of Love and Style

The former Prime Minister wore a fitted ivory dress by designer Juliette Hogan, complemented by a long veil clipped onto a chic chignon up-do hairstyle. Gayford donned a dapper black Zambesi suit. To complete the picture, their five-year-old daughter Neve, dressed in fabric from her grandmother Laurell Ardern’s wedding dress, walked into the ceremony with her father.

Guests, Protests, and Future Plans

The event was graced by several political figures and celebrities, including former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. With some protesters present outside the venue, the ceremony was officiated by the couple’s friend, Grant Robertson. Following the wedding, Ardern announced her plans to join Harvard University for dual fellowships and take on an unpaid role combating online extremism, further demonstrating her commitment to public service.