Lifestyle

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Shares Official Wedding Photos

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Shares Official Wedding Photos

In a heartwarming blend of personal intimacy and public interest, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and her partner, Clarke Gayford, released their official wedding photos. The images capture the joy and celebration of their union, held at a luxury vineyard in Hawke’s Bay, a picturesque region on New Zealand’s North Island renowned for its wine country and stunning coastal views.

A Joyous Occasion Amidst Unforeseen Delays

The couple, who have been together for a decade and share a five-year-old daughter, Neve, initially planned to marry in 2022. However, stringent Covid-19 restrictions imposed by Ardern’s government led to a postponement. Despite the delay, the intimate ceremony finally took place, bringing together close family, friends, and a few former lawmaker colleagues. The sunny and cloudless day was filled with laughter, dancing, and a small dose of political intrigue as a handful of protestors gathered outside the venue.

Details of the Wedding

The wedding was held at the Craggy Range Winery on the east coast of North Island. Ardern, known for her simple yet elegant style, wore a fitted ivory dress by New Zealand designer Juliette Hogan, complete with a long veil and shoes from Mount Maunganui designer Chaos and Harmony. In a touching tribute to family tradition, Neve walked down the aisle wearing a dress made of fabric from her grandmother Laurell Ardern’s wedding dress.

Notable Attendees and Further Celebrations

The ceremony officiated by the couple’s friend and former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson. Prominent Labour party figures, including former prime minister Chris Hipkins, also attended. The joyous event was further enhanced by the presence of fashion designer Juliette Hogan and celebrated chef Peter Gordon. The wedding preparations included setting up umbrellas, on-site accommodation, and security, ensuring a memorable and secure celebration for all attendees.

The release of these images offers a rare and cherished glimpse into the personal life of one of New Zealand’s most prominent political figures. The joyous union of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford not only marks a significant moment in their personal lives but also symbolizes a beacon of hope and resilience in a world grappling with the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

