en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Former MP Jaguar Advocates Financial Independence, Reveals Teetotal Lifestyle

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Former MP Jaguar Advocates Financial Independence, Reveals Teetotal Lifestyle

In a candid revelation, former Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Jaguar has shared that he has never indulged in alcohol or cigarettes. The disclosure, made during a recent interview, has stirred a spectrum of responses.

A Sober Life in the Limelight

Jaguar’s announcement places him among the ranks of notable Kenyan figures who abstain from alcohol, including President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and public figures Nana Gecaga and Jimmy Wanjigi, all of whom lead teetotal lifestyles. The revelation has sparked commendations for his discipline, while also eliciting skepticism about the practicality of such a lifestyle within the entertainment industry.

Lessons in Prudence and Responsibility

Beyond his personal lifestyle choices, Jaguar used the platform to impart wisdom to fellow artists. He emphasized the importance of financial independence and forward-thinking, advising colleagues to plan for their future and not depend on handouts. He warned against succumbing to peer pressure and the pursuit of excessive luxury, underscoring the importance of being prepared for times when current fortunes may fade.

A Firm Stance on Financial Independence

In a show of resolute stance, Jaguar indicated that he would not extend financial aid to those who have not taken steps to secure their own future. His statements align him with other public figures advocating for responsibility and sustainability within the entertainment industry. His message prompts introspection and invites dialogue about responsible life choices and financial planning in the entertainment industry.

0
Kenya Lifestyle
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
10 mins ago
Nairobi's Auction Boom: A Tale of Financial Woes and Bargain Opportunities
In the bustling city of Nairobi, a new trend is revealing Kenya’s economic struggles and the harsh realities of loan defaults. A surge in property and vehicle auctions points towards a financial crisis among many property owners who are grappling with stagnant wages and a high cost of living. Upscale residential apartments in affluent areas
Nairobi's Auction Boom: A Tale of Financial Woes and Bargain Opportunities
Education Sector in Kenya Faces Fraud Risk Amid Increased Demand for Alternative Learning
27 mins ago
Education Sector in Kenya Faces Fraud Risk Amid Increased Demand for Alternative Learning
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
1 hour ago
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
AFC Leopards: A Tale of Instability and Underperformance
10 mins ago
AFC Leopards: A Tale of Instability and Underperformance
Equity Group CEO Talks about SME Support and Economic Growth
10 mins ago
Equity Group CEO Talks about SME Support and Economic Growth
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds
11 mins ago
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds
Latest Headlines
World News
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
16 seconds
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
21 seconds
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
29 seconds
Neuroscience Breakthrough: Spatial Organization of Motoneuron Pools and Their Limb Dynamics
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
42 seconds
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson's Controversial Comments on Civil Rights Movement Unearthed
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
43 seconds
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
44 seconds
Patient Wait Times Soar in Canadian Emergency Departments Amidst Viral Season
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
1 min
Johns Hopkins University's DEI Initiative Ignites Controversy Over Concept of 'Privilege'
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member
1 min
Jasmine Crockett: From Freshman Representative to U.S. House Member
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
1 min
Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi Makes U-19 Record in Cooch Behar Trophy
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
27 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
50 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app