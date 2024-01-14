en English
Lifestyle

Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Kerry Wood Lists Historic Mansion for $8.5 Million

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood and his wife, Sarah, are changing up their real estate portfolio. The couple has listed their grand, Georgian Revival-style mansion in Winnetka, Illinois, for $8.5 million. The mansion, steeped in history and luxury, was originally built in 1902 for Charles I. Sturgis, under the architectural guidance of William Otis.

A Look Inside the Mansion

The three-story property spans a massive 11,250 square feet and is a testament to refined living. It features six spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms, designed to provide comfort and privacy. The mansion’s focal point is the kitchen, adorned with white marble countertops and boasting a Farrow & Ball blue island. Adding to the warmth of the home are the five fireplaces scattered across the property.

The primary bedroom suite, located on the second floor, is a haven of luxury. It houses a fireplace and two walk-in closets. The third floor provides additional living space, accommodating more bedrooms, an office, and a game room. The mansion is not short on entertainment options either.

Renovations and Additional Features

The Woods have made significant alterations to the mansion, particularly in the basement. They transformed it into a multi-purpose area, introducing an arts and crafts studio, a gym equipped with a sauna, a wine room, and a recreation room with its own bar.

The house’s grandeur extends to the 0.71-acre property it sits upon. The outdoor area is a haven for relaxation and entertainment, featuring a swimming pool, pool house, an outdoor kitchen, pergola, and a fire pit. The grounds also boast organic gardens and a heated three-car garage.

Why the Sale?

Kerry Wood, a Cubs Ambassador and Hall of Famer, who etched his name in the annals of history by striking out 20 batters in a single game as a rookie, cited his son’s high school graduation as the reason for the sale. Despite the significant real estate move, the Woods have assured that Chicago will always remain their home.

Lifestyle United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

