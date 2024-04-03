Former Bishop Xavier Novell Weds Silvia Caballol After Papal Dispensation

After obtaining a dispensation from Pope Francis, Xavier Novell, the bishop emeritus of Solsona in Spain, has entered into a canonical marriage with psychologist and author Silvia Caballol. This development follows Novell's resignation and subsequent civil marriage to Caballol, sparking significant discussion within the Catholic community.

Advertisment

A Controversial Union

Novell and Caballol's relationship came under the spotlight after Novell resigned from his bishopric in 2021 for "strictly personal reasons." Their relationship was further scrutinized due to the nature of Caballol's literary works. Despite the controversy, the couple proceeded with a civil marriage, which led to a canonical suspension for Novell. This move was in direct contradiction to Canon Law, which prohibits clerics from entering into marriage. However, their recent canonical marriage, sanctioned by a papal dispensation, marks a significant turn in their story, allowing them to partake in the sacraments once again.

Breaking Boundaries

Advertisment

The couple's journey has been anything but traditional. After Novell's civil marriage to Caballol, the Spanish Bishops' Conference reiterated the Church's stance on clerical marriage, highlighting the couple's defiance of canonical norms. Despite this, Novell and Caballol's relationship has led to the birth of twins, further cementing their bond. Their story challenges conventional norms within the Church and has ignited a broader discussion on clerical celibacy and the possibility of reform.

Public Perception and Church Response

The public reaction to Novell and Caballol's marriage has been mixed, with some criticizing the former bishop for abandoning his clerical duties, while others commend the couple for their commitment to each other despite the obstacles. The Church's response, facilitated by Pope Francis' dispensation, suggests a nuanced approach to issues of clerical celibacy and marriage. It remains to be seen how this development will influence future discussions on the matter within the Catholic community.