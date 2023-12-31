Forgotten Lottery Ticket Turns into Christmas Miracle; Mega Millions in the US Claimed

A woman in Magdeburg, Germany, found an unexpected Christmas gift while tidying her house – a forgotten two-year-old lottery ticket worth approximately 110,000 euros. The unidentified resident had played the Lotterie Super 6 in February 2021, spending around 44 euros on the same six digits over a period of four weeks. The ticket, which had been lost in a desk drawer, was still in impeccable condition when lottery officials received it.

Unclaimed Lottery Prizes in Saxony-Anhalt

Unclaimed lottery prizes in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, where the woman lives, amount to more than 660,000 euros from the year 2021 alone. Prizes can be claimed until December 31, 2024. This particular win of six figures was notably the only high-value unclaimed prize open for such a long duration.

Lottery Wins Across the Globe

Parallel to this, the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the United States, worth a staggering 1.58 billion dollars, was claimed by Saltines Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, in September. The company opted for a lump sum payment of 794.2 million dollars. Meanwhile, a Brooklyn resident won 10 million dollars on a scratch-off in December, marking his second win of the same amount from the New York Lottery in just over a year.

Unclaimed Jackpots and Their Fate

The fate of unclaimed jackpots varies from place to place. In California, for instance, unclaimed prize money is directed towards public schools. An unclaimed Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $760 million, with a lump-sum option estimated at $383.6 million, has been up for grabs for over two months. If it remains unclaimed, the funds will be allocated to California’s public schools. In Florida, part of the unclaimed prize money goes back into the pot.

Lottery wins have been on the rise, with nine jackpots in the United States surpassing $1 billion since 2016. However, not all winners come forward to claim their prizes, leading to a sizable amount of unclaimed prize money every year.