en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Forgotten Lottery Ticket Turns into Christmas Miracle; Mega Millions in the US Claimed

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:32 pm EST
Forgotten Lottery Ticket Turns into Christmas Miracle; Mega Millions in the US Claimed

A woman in Magdeburg, Germany, found an unexpected Christmas gift while tidying her house – a forgotten two-year-old lottery ticket worth approximately 110,000 euros. The unidentified resident had played the Lotterie Super 6 in February 2021, spending around 44 euros on the same six digits over a period of four weeks. The ticket, which had been lost in a desk drawer, was still in impeccable condition when lottery officials received it.

Unclaimed Lottery Prizes in Saxony-Anhalt

Unclaimed lottery prizes in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, where the woman lives, amount to more than 660,000 euros from the year 2021 alone. Prizes can be claimed until December 31, 2024. This particular win of six figures was notably the only high-value unclaimed prize open for such a long duration.

Lottery Wins Across the Globe

Parallel to this, the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the United States, worth a staggering 1.58 billion dollars, was claimed by Saltines Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, in September. The company opted for a lump sum payment of 794.2 million dollars. Meanwhile, a Brooklyn resident won 10 million dollars on a scratch-off in December, marking his second win of the same amount from the New York Lottery in just over a year.

Unclaimed Jackpots and Their Fate

The fate of unclaimed jackpots varies from place to place. In California, for instance, unclaimed prize money is directed towards public schools. An unclaimed Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $760 million, with a lump-sum option estimated at $383.6 million, has been up for grabs for over two months. If it remains unclaimed, the funds will be allocated to California’s public schools. In Florida, part of the unclaimed prize money goes back into the pot.

Lottery wins have been on the rise, with nine jackpots in the United States surpassing $1 billion since 2016. However, not all winners come forward to claim their prizes, leading to a sizable amount of unclaimed prize money every year.

0
Germany Lifestyle
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Security Tightened as Threat Looms Over Cologne Cathedral

By Wojciech Zylm

Luna Luna's Resurgence: Art Carnival's 2023 U.S. Reboot

By BNN Correspondents

Late Pope Benedict XVI Would Have Disapproved Same-Sex Union Blessings, says Secretary

By Wojciech Zylm

Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

By Safak Costu

Star Singers: A Tradition of Caroling and Charity Across Central Europ ...
@Germany · 5 hours
Star Singers: A Tradition of Caroling and Charity Across Central Europ ...
heart comment 0
Cologne Police Bolster Security Amid Heightened Terror Threat

By Wojciech Zylm

Cologne Police Bolster Security Amid Heightened Terror Threat
Germany’s Energy Consumption Hits Historic Low: A Green Revolution with Consequences

By Ebenezer Mensah

Germany's Energy Consumption Hits Historic Low: A Green Revolution with Consequences
Coco Berthmann’s Journey: Alleged Survivor to Center of Scandal Unveiled

By Wojciech Zylm

Coco Berthmann's Journey: Alleged Survivor to Center of Scandal Unveiled
Berlin Airport Predicts 8% Passenger Increase Amidst Post-Pandemic Recovery

By Wojciech Zylm

Berlin Airport Predicts 8% Passenger Increase Amidst Post-Pandemic Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
1 min
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
1 min
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
1 min
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
6 mins
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 mins
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
9 mins
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
10 mins
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
10 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
11 mins
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
11 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
12 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
25 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
39 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app