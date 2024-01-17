Zury's Taco Bar: A New Latin American Culinary Venture in Cedar Falls

In the vibrant College Hill area of Cedar Falls, Eastern Iowa, a new culinary delight is preparing to make its debut. Zury's Taco Bar, a Latin American-inspired restaurant, is poised to open at the erstwhile site of the original OP. An establishment much loved by locals, the original OP closed its doors in 2021 and its former home at 2214 College Street is now set to welcome a new gastronomic venture.

From Food Truck to Brick-and-Mortar

The inspiration behind this venture is the owner of Zury's Taco Bar, who started with the humble beginnings of a food truck. The success of the food truck and the growing popularity of Latin American cuisine paved the way for the creation of Zury's Taco Bar. The restaurant aims to bring the vibrant, robust flavors of Latin America to the residents of Cedar Falls, with a special emphasis on tacos, a food item universally acknowledged to be the heart and soul of Latin culinary traditions.

A Diverse Menu for a Diverse Community

Zury's Taco Bar's menu will be a testament to the rich culinary diversity of Latin America. Patrons can look forward to a wide array of foods and drinks that capture the essence of Latin American culture. Alongside the array of taco offerings, the restaurant will also serve up a variety of Latin American foods and beverages. The menu promises a culinary journey through Latin America, with each dish telling its own unique story of flavor and tradition.

Awaiting the Grand Opening

The owner's aim is to open the doors of Zury's Taco Bar around Valentine's Day, infusing the season of love with the warmth of Latin American hospitality. While an exact date has not been set, the community is filled with anticipation. Locals are encouraged to stay in tune with updates via the station's free app and social media channels. With the opening of Zury's Taco Bar, the College Hill area of Cedar Falls is set to add another chapter to its diverse business and culinary narrative.